Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center To Host A Volunteer Open House

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is looking to expand its volunteer ambassador team. The public is invited to their fun-filled and festive holiday open house for volunteer recruitment on Tuesday, December 10th from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue.

At the event, expect to mingle with their staff and volunteer ambassadors, and get to know all about the heart of the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Enjoy delicious treats, warm drinks, and learn about the impactful work done at the Cultural Arts Center.

In addition to getting to see performances, volunteer ambassadors build life-long friendships and are the first faces our audience encounters when coming to the Cultural Arts Center. With a variety of opportunities available, there's a place for everyone - from ushering to supporting behind the scenes. Find out how your unique talents can help make a meaningful difference.

This event is free and open to the public. Volunteers must be age 18 and above. For further information please visit: www.simi-arts.org or call 805-583-7900.

