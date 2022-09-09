Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Dave Mason Comes To Thousand Oaks This Fall

Dave Mason, known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing comes to the Kavli Theatre on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the group Traffic and continues performing as a solo artist with sold-out shows all over the world. His career spans several important rock eras, and encompasses his work as a producer, performer, songwriter and consummate guitarist.

Mason has penned more than 100 songs and has three gold albums: "Alone Together," "Dave Mason," and "Mariposa De Oro," and the platinum album "Let It Flow," which contains the Top 10 single "We Just Disagree."

In addition to cranking out hits, Mason has performed on, or contributed to, a number of famous albums, including: The Rolling Stones' "Beggars Banquet," George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass," Paul McCartney & Wings' "Venus and Mars," and Jim Hendrix' "Electric Ladyland." Mason is featured playing acoustic guitar in "All Along The Watchtower" on Electric Ladyland, which is a favorite in his live shows.

Joining Mason on this run are longtime band members Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums, and exciting new additions Bill Mason on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals. This new lineup will perform Mason's most loved and iconic songs as well as deep tracks and a few surprises.

Single tickets are priced at $56. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.