THE SPECKLED BAND Comes to Placer Rep Next Month

Placer Rep once again turns the Parkview Event Room on May 3 & 4 into a black box theater -- this time to perform a lively stage reading of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classical theater piece, The Speckled Band based upon his 1892 short story. “Our 2023-2024 season began in August 2023 with Uncle Vanya, shared February’s interactive hit Frankenstein, which is now on tour, and ends the season with Sherlock Holmes: The Speckled Band,” said Matthew D. Heyer, Placer Rep company member.

T.S. Forsyth’s adaptation of the 1892 play is an opportunity for actors to learn about the Victorian classical theater acting style sub-genre known as Conventionalism, while she enhances the storytelling and renders the work more approachable for modern audiences. “With total respect for the original work, the gentle adaptation simply translates British humor, language and culture to provide clarity and relatability to American audiences,” said resident director/playwright T.S. Forsyth. Extraneous characters and racist tropes in the original story have been removed, and a bit of fun interactivity has been added.

The play opens with a coroner’s inquest, and Placer Rep does not simply have the characters present across the fourth wall, but literally demolishes it to allow audience members to BE THE JURY to whom questions are put throughout act one. The script has been adapted and directed so that audience members may volunteer to participate in the jury process at the coroner's inquest.

Unlike many detective mysteries, this story unfolds more like COLUMBO, as the villain may be apparent, but HOW WAS IT DONE becomes the real question. And with the potential of another imminent murder, Sherlock Holmes and his band of helpers MUST solve the mystery before yet another young woman pays with her life.

Cast members attached to the project so far are Placer Rep company members, affiliates, and regulars to include Matthew D. Heyer, BFA, Maureen Roman, T.S. Forsyth, MFA, Mark Hoffman, and one more performer to be announced soon.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle penned this classical theater play in 1910, based upon his short story "The Adventure of the Speckled Band" published in 1892. Doyle's friend J.M. Barrie (author, Peter Pan) attended rehearsal to provide advice and support. The play premiered on June 4, 1910. The play was an immediate success. The Speckled Band ran for 169 performances at the Adelphi Theatre before enjoying a successful tour of England and the continent. Autumn of 1910 brought the production to Boston, Massachusetts and later New York City, New York.