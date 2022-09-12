Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE SECRET WORLD OF ARCHY & MEHITABEL

What could possibly come of the strange collaboration between a tiny, six-legged creature whose ancestors walked with the dinosaurs, and an overworked, overwrought newspaper man in New York City? Adapted for the stage by Dan Gilvezan and directed by Moosie Drier, the world premiere of The Secret World of Archy & Mehitabel brings the beloved New York Evening Sun columns by journalist Don Marquis to life.

Check out production photos below!

Performances continue at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks through October 15.

Unable to sleep, newspaper columnist "The Boss" (Bill Chott, whose credits include the recent film Mid-Century and the upcoming Netflix series Monster) arrives at his office unusually early one morning, only to find a rather large cockroach hopping up and down on the keys of his Remington manual typewriter. It turns out that Archy (Gilvezan, seen as Bette Davis' agent in Feud and Baskets on FX) may be an insect... but he has the soul of a poet. Archy's best friend, the "toujours gai" alley cat Mehitabel (Emmy Award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy, known to millions as Diane Miller on General Hospital) just might have been Cleopatra in a past life. Each of the various spiders, flies, gnats, rats, ticks, fleas and other denizens of the underside, personified by Richard Horvitz (Zim in Invader Zim, Billy in The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy) and Kelly Stables (Superstore, The Exes), has its own unique personality and worldview.

An original score has been composed for the production by jazz musician Dan West, who will punctuate the action with incidental music played live on stage, and choreographer/dancer Buckley Sampson has created a special dance for Mehitabel. The rest of the creative team includes scenic designer Jeff G. Rack and lighting, sound and projections designer Nick Foran. The Secret World of Archy & Mehitabel is produced by Joselle Celine.