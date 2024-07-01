Nick Carter Brings His WHO I AM World Tour To Thousand Oaks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved pop icon and Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter brings his “Who I Am” Tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm.

Beginning his career at the age of 12, Nick Carter quickly became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of the iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys. With his boyish good looks and heartthrob status, Carter's 30-year entertainment journey has extended far beyond sold-out arenas, encompassing a diverse range of projects in television, film, philanthropy, and publishing.

The “Who I Am” Tour, which has already completed successful legs in the United States, Canada, and South America, marks Carter's return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years. Carter is currently on the European leg of his “Who I Am” Tour”, finishing up 2024 on a second leg in North America after his first successful run in 2023.

For the Thousand Oaks show, the singer-songwriter is set to perform tracks from his solo catalog – including his latest single releases “Never Break My Heart (Not Again),” “Made For Us,” and “Superman” – as well as Backstreet Boys favorites and other music hits with a personal significance to Carter.

Single tickets are on sale Friday, July 5 at 10am. Tickets are priced at $109 - $49.00. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

