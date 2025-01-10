New West Symphony Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Season With A SYMPHONY ODYSSEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On January 25 and 26, New West Symphony will open its 30th Anniversary season, "A Symphonic Odyssey," featuring Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony.

January marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year, one of the most celebrated festivals in the world. NWS commissioned a world premiere by composer Kui Dong written for Chinese multi-instrumentalist Hong Wang. Dramatic and beloved music from space-themed films Apollo 13 and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will take audiences of all ages on an inspiring journey.

"Our 30th Anniversary Season, itself a year of great adventures, starts with a musical journey fit to launch this wonderful time in New West Symphony's history," said Music Director Michael Christie. "I've selected music that exemplifies the full range of orchestral might, from the musical fireworks of Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony, to the soaring heights of Hollywood's Silver Screen, to the evocative sounds of Chinese traditional instruments in honor of the Chinese New Year."

Meet the Artists

Prior to the weekend performances, NWS hosts Meet the Artists on Thursday, January 23 at 2 p.m. at University Village Thousand Oaks. Meet the Artists provides a unique "behind the scenes" experience hosted by Maestro Christie with guest artists Hong Wang and Kui Dong. The free event begins with a dessert reception at 1 p.m. Reservations are required by calling University Village at 805.241.3300 at least 48 hours in advance. The event is also livestreamed on the NWS Facebook page and YouTube channel. More info at newwestsymphony.org/meet-the-artists.

