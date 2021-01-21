Jim Brickman Supports The Arts Virtually With SHARE THE LOVE LIVE!

Grammy Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will continue to entertain fans in February with "Share the Love" LIVE Virtually. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit theatres across the country. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the arts during this challenging time.

Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal with his "LOVE BY REQUEST: concerts filled with his own hit songs such as, "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine."

The Jim Brickman's Valentine's tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before.

For a portion of the ticket to be donated to Bank of American Performing Arts Center, patrons must use the code LOVEBA in the coupon code box at checkout.

Tickets are on sale now at www.jimbrickman.com. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.