Derek Hough to Bring DANCE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Tour to Thousand Oaks

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Four-time EMMY winner Derek Hough will bring his Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 7:30pm.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is a joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and Sleigh Bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough's latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have', Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. He is a four-time Emmy Award winner and 13-time nominee, his four Emmys tie him for most in Television Academy history. Hough is the current host of the long-running television program Extra.

Hough made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film Make Your Move and had a recurring role on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London's West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC's Hairspray Live! In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons.

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