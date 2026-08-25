BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE to Bring NO SPEED LIMIT TOUR to Kavli Theatre
Randy Bachman's lineup includes son Tal Bachman, daughter-in-law KoKo Bachman, Lance Lapointe and Brent Knudsen.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive have announced their 2027 No Speed Limit Tour, which hits the road early next year across the U.S. The trek sees founding member Randy Bachman revving up again with BTO following a successful summer tour. The band is set to perform at the Kavli Theatre on Thursday, January 21, 2027 at 7:30pm.
In 2023, Bachman revived BTO, the legendary rock n' roll band behind worldwide hits such as 'Takin' Care Of Business' and 'You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet,' and has continued to tour for several years. Led by Bachman, BTO recently revamped its lineup with his son Tal Bachman on guitar; his daughter-in-law KoKo Bachman on drums; as well as his friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar, for a true family affair. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.
Randy Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock n' roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. To date, he has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last 50 years of popular music.
Event Details
Thursday, January 21, 2027 at 7:30pm
Kavli Theatre
Single tickets go on sale Friday, August 28 at 10am and are priced starting at $55.
Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard.
For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com
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