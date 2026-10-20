Conejo Players Theatre to Launch Capital Campaign
The theater held a kickoff celebration showcasing talent and community spirit in support of the campaign.
Conejo Players Theatre welcomed supporters, patrons, and friends to a celebratory evening of music, theater, and community as it launched The Grande Dame of the Conejo Valley, a multi-year capital campaign to invest in the theater's future ahead of its 75th anniversary in May 2033.
With a fundraising goal of $750,000, The Grande Dame campaign will support modernization of key areas throughout the theater, including public spaces and onstage and backstage facilities, while preserving the character and history that have made CPT a cornerstone of the Conejo Valley community for nearly three-quarters of a century.
The kickoff celebration showcased the talent, creativity, and community spirit that define CPT, featuring musical performances, theatrical scenes, and personal reflections on the theater's lasting impact. Hosted by CPT President Jeremy Richter, the evening opened with longtime member Erin Fagundes sharing 'My CPT Story.' Having acted, directed, and volunteered in just about every capacity imaginable, Erin offered a heartfelt tribute to the many ways CPT has shaped her life.
The evening continued with a preview of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, as stars Will Palo and Melina Ortega performed 'Someday.' DJ Hersch, Emmalee Villanfana, Rita Nobile, Megan Shoaf, Jay Weber, Aden Julien, and Melina Ortega followed with 'Top of the World.'
Readers Theatre producers Paul Babb and Scott Quintard introduced the program, followed by a scene from Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, featuring Jeremy Richter and Michael Rosenblum.
The next generation of CPT performers took the spotlight as Beetlejuice JR. stars Jake McDermott and Logan Filippi shared 'What Does CPT Mean to Me?' The celebration continued with songs from the beloved musical, including 'Ready Set, Not Yet,' featuring Logan Filippi and Dennise Sagrado, with Jake McDermott, and 'Say My Name,' featuring Jake McDermott and Avery Cohan, with Logan Filippi and Dennise Sagrado.
'For nearly 75 years, Conejo Players Theatre has been a place where friendships begin, confidence is discovered, creativity flourishes, and unforgettable memories are made,' said Jeremy Richter, current president of CPT. 'This campaign is about ensuring that future generations will experience that same magic. Every gift helps Raise the Curtain on the next act of our story.'
The campaign invites individuals, families, and businesses to become founding supporters through one-time and recurring gifts, sponsorships, and commemorative recognition opportunities. Additional fundraising events and community activities will be announced throughout the multi-year campaign, building toward CPT's 75th anniversary celebration in May 2033.
For more information and to make a donation to The Grande Dame of the Conejo Valley capital campaign, follow this link: https://conejoplayers.org/the-grande-dame-capital-campaign/
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