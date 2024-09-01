Conejo Players Theatre to Host Special Student Show of THE GLASS MENAGERIE with Cast Q&A

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 7, 2024, at 2 PM, the Conejo Players Theatre will host a Special Student Show of The Glass Menagerie with a cast and director Q&A after the performance. Students of all ages will receive a special discounted $15 ticket for this performance (the discount is extended to guardians as well).

The Glass Menagerie is a timeless classic and should be shared with each new generation. Part of school curricula for decades, Tennessee Williams' memory play is a must-watch for drama students and an important part of the history of American playwriting. Students attending the play will be able to learn about the history of the Tennessee Williams play and ask questions to the cast and director.

The classic Tennessee Williams play The Glass Menagerie opened on Conejo Players Theatre's historic stage on August 23rd to positive reviews. Tim Portnoy of the VC Reporters states, “The Glass Menagerie launched Williams's career as a playwright, and you can understand why. Full of memories, symbolism and torturous family dynamics, it pulls you in and holds you under its spell for two hours. If you want to get a glimpse of American playwriting at its best, you should take this opportunity while it lasts. Like the glass animals that Laura cherishes, you won't be able to resist its story.”

For more information and tickets, please visit: https://conejoplayers.org/show/the-glass-menagerie/

The cast includes Dana Marley-Kolb as Amanda Wingfield, Tanner Redman as Tom Wingfield, Timorah Brown as Laura Wingfield, and Rayve Tay as Jim O'Connor, The Gentleman Caller.

The production staff includes Director: Elena Mills; Producer: Carla Ames; Stage Manager, Co-Set Designer: Mike Mills; Co-Set Designer: Kimme Black; Costume Designer: Penny Krevenas; Prop Designer: Dona Pugh; Assistant Prop Designer: Jaye Depew; Lighting Designer: Jack Allaway; Sound Designer: Eric Sorensen; Hair & Makeup Designer: Jene Hernandez; Choreographer: Jennifer Sorensen; Set Construction: Rick Steinberg; Special Construction: Dick Johnson; Special Painting: Kimme Black, Lynn Thorne; Light Operator: Rita McCaffery; Light Operator: Kristin Krause; Sound Operator: Andy Ames; Backstage Crew: Haley Cruz; Photographer: Scott Quintard; Photographer, Special Props: Mike McCauley; Script Supervisor: John Barker; and PR: Ritchie Filippi.

