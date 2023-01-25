Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conejo Players Launches the 2023 Youth Theatre Intensive Program

The Youth Theatre Intensive program runs throughout 2023 with sessions scheduled for 2/18, 3/25, 5/27, 6/17, 7/22, 8/26, 9/16.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The mission of Conejo Players Theatre (CPT) has always been to provide our community with year-round affordable live theatre and support the educational needs of the community. As the company kicks off its 65th season, they have announced the 2023 Youth Theatre Intensive (YTI) program.

This is a non-competitive FREE year-long program designed to introduce students to the entire production process, from the page to the stage. Consisting of 10 sessions throughout the year, the program will be led by seasoned CPT professionals along with special guests to help introduce key theatre elements such as set design, lighting and music development.

"The overall goal of these sessions is for the structured development of the 2023 Home for the Holidays production, which will be staged at the theater in December. Students will create the script, learning to develop the scenes, songs and all elements of production, such as design, direction and choreography," explained Elena Mills, co-founder of YTI. "Our goal is to develop and inspire our youth to further their interest in theatre arts, both onstage and offstage," said Beth Eslick, co-founder.

The Youth Theatre Intensive program runs throughout 2023 with sessions scheduled for 2/18, 3/25, 5/27, 6/17, 7/22, 8/26, 9/16. Students do not need to attend every session. Open audition dates for Home for the Holidays are Oct 15-16, 2023 and the show will run Dec 8-10, 2023.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. This program does not require pre-registration and is open for all youth ages 6-18. Additional information can be found at conejoplayers.org/yti/




ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Honors Frank Sinatra at the Fred Kavli Theatre Photo
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Honors Frank Sinatra at the Fred Kavli Theatre
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. A must-see show, fans can experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career.
BLUEYS BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks! Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks!
The American Theatre Guild presents the Thousand Oaks engagement of BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks Next Month Photo
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks Next Month
One of country music's most renowned singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:00 pm.
Conejo Players To Debut DONT DRINK THE WATER By Woody Allen Photo
Conejo Players To Debut DON'T DRINK THE WATER By Woody Allen
The Conejo Players Theatre presents “Don't Drink the Water” by Woody Allen. 

More Hot Stories For You


ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Honors Frank Sinatra at the Fred Kavli TheatreONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Honors Frank Sinatra at the Fred Kavli Theatre
January 19, 2023

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. A must-see show, fans can experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career.
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks!BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks!
January 18, 2023

The American Theatre Guild presents the Thousand Oaks engagement of BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Conejo Players To Debut DON'T DRINK THE WATER By Woody AllenConejo Players To Debut DON'T DRINK THE WATER By Woody Allen
January 3, 2023

The Conejo Players Theatre presents “Don't Drink the Water” by Woody Allen. 
Gipsy Kings, Featuring Tonino Baliardo, Bring Their Renaissance Tour to Thousand OaksGipsy Kings, Featuring Tonino Baliardo, Bring Their Renaissance Tour to Thousand Oaks
January 3, 2023

Undisputed masters of gypsy music, the Grammy-winning Gipsy Kings, featuring Tonino Baliardo come to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm.
Santa Paula Theater Center Presents The Casting Seminar 'How To Start Your Acting Career In Los Angeles' January 14Santa Paula Theater Center Presents The Casting Seminar 'How To Start Your Acting Career In Los Angeles' January 14
December 28, 2022

The Santa Paula Theater Center presents “HOW TO START YOUR ACTING CAREER IN LOS ANGELES” on Saturday January 14th from 11 AM-1 PM on our backstage.
share