Conejo Players Launches the 2023 Youth Theatre Intensive Program

The mission of Conejo Players Theatre (CPT) has always been to provide our community with year-round affordable live theatre and support the educational needs of the community. As the company kicks off its 65th season, they have announced the 2023 Youth Theatre Intensive (YTI) program.

This is a non-competitive FREE year-long program designed to introduce students to the entire production process, from the page to the stage. Consisting of 10 sessions throughout the year, the program will be led by seasoned CPT professionals along with special guests to help introduce key theatre elements such as set design, lighting and music development.

"The overall goal of these sessions is for the structured development of the 2023 Home for the Holidays production, which will be staged at the theater in December. Students will create the script, learning to develop the scenes, songs and all elements of production, such as design, direction and choreography," explained Elena Mills, co-founder of YTI. "Our goal is to develop and inspire our youth to further their interest in theatre arts, both onstage and offstage," said Beth Eslick, co-founder.

The Youth Theatre Intensive program runs throughout 2023 with sessions scheduled for 2/18, 3/25, 5/27, 6/17, 7/22, 8/26, 9/16. Students do not need to attend every session. Open audition dates for Home for the Holidays are Oct 15-16, 2023 and the show will run Dec 8-10, 2023.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. This program does not require pre-registration and is open for all youth ages 6-18. Additional information can be found at conejoplayers.org/yti/