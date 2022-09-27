Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Colleen Ballinger to Bring Miranda Sings to the Kavli Theatre in January 2023

Sep. 27, 2022  

Multi-hyphenated actor, comedian, vocalist, writer and magician Colleen Ballinger, brings her internet character Miranda Sings to the Kavli Theatre on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Ballinger's character Miranda Sings has become an international phenomenon whose YouTube channel has amassed millions of devoted subscribers and over a billion views. The character 'Miranda' was created in 2008 to parody the young, self-absorbed singers with far more confidence (and vibrato) than talent which Ballinger saw uploading videos to YouTube. 'Miranda' is known for her overdrawn red lips, questionable advice about singing and life, a deluded self-confidence, and over-the-top rants about her family and personal problems.

In addition to her impressive viral video stardom on the internet, Colleen/Miranda has appeared on TV on Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; she regularly appears on Live with Kelly & Ryan and served as a guest co-host on The View. Ballinger is also the executive producer and star of Haters Back Off, starring as Miranda, which aired for two seasons on Netflix.

Ballinger is also a New York Times #1 Bestselling Author with two books, Selp-Helf and My Dirrahe.

Single tickets are priced at $85.50 - $39.50 and will go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10am. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com


