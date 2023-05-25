CINDERELLA to be Presented by 5-Star Theatricals This Summer

5-STAR THEATRICALS has announced the second show of its 2023-2024 season, the nine-time Tony nominated, revised 2013 Broadway version of the impossibly magical musical, CINDERELLA, with new book by Douglas Carter Beane, original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, II, music by Richard Rodgers, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Cheryl Baxter and directed by Yvette Lawrence. CINDERELLA opens on Friday, July 14, 2023 and runs through Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

(Director) Select directing credits include: How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (Musical Theatre Guild), Disney’s Beauty And The Beast w/Susan Egan (5-Star Theatricals), Peter Pan(Cabrillo - Broadway World Nomination), Into The Woods, The Skin Of Our Teeth, Mamma Mia, Peter and the Starcatcher, Sweeney Todd, Hamlet, The Wizard Of Oz, The Crucible, Guys and Dolls, Macbeth, The Addams Family, The Spitfire Grill, Pippin, Romeo & Juliet, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, You Can’t Take It With You, The Secret Garden, Oklahoma, and many more. Ms. Lawrence is also an arts educator, she conducts master classes, performs in concerts around the country, and serves as the director of the drama program at Chaminade College Preparatory High School. She has an MA in Education and is completing her MFA in Performance Pedagogy at Loyola Marymount University. Proud member of AEA, SAG/AFTRA, and an associate member of SDC.

(Choreography) has been in the entertainment business for over 40 years working in theater, commercials, film and television. She started her career as an assistant choreographer to Gene Kelly and Kenny Ortega in Coppola’s film, One From the Heart and went on to work with Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her. Film credits include Xanadu, Tap, Grease 2, Pennies From Heaven, 500 Days of Summer, This Is It with Michael Jackson and The Muppet Movie. She has danced beside such legends as Gregory Hines, Sammy Davis Jr. The Nicholas Brothers and Donald O’Connor. Television credits include “Glee,” “General Hospital,” “The Academy and Golden Globe Awards”, “How I Met Your Mother,” “Physical,” “Mike and Molly.” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” to name a few. Cheryl has performed in the Los Angeles and First National companies of Cats and 42nd Street and was in the Broadway telecast of Sophisticated Ladies. She has directed and choreographed theater productions all over the world and has set shows for Universal Studios in Hollywood, Japan and Singapore, and has worked extensively for Disney and Sesame Street Live. Past 5-Star Theatrical Productions include Oliver, Mary Poppins, Once Upon a Mattress, Evita, Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast and the Cabrillo Holiday Spectacular starring Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy. Cheryl is also one of the producers of the World Choreography Awards, honoring the work of choreographers in all media.

(Musical Director/Conductor) is an award-winning music director, orchestrator, and arranger, who develops and music directs new works for theatre and film. World premieres include Bronco Billy(Skylight Theatre Company, LA Drama Critic's Circle Award for Best Musical Direction), Mutt House (Kirk Douglas Theater), Cult Of Love (IAMA Theatre Company). Additional music direction credits: West Coast premiere of Calvin Berger (The Colony Theatre), Something Rotten!, Mamma Mia! (5- Star Theatricals), Sideways: In Concert (Via Reggia Productions), Evita (Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center), Miracle On 34th Street, She Loves Me (Actor's Co-Op), Honeymoon In Vegas (Musical Theatre Guild), Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well... (Odyssey Theatre Ensemble), Assassins (Red Blanket Productions). Orchestration/arranging credits include: Sideways: In Concert, Into Light, The Belles Are Swinging (in-development). As a guest artist, he has worked with middle school, high school students, as well as collegiate and also teaches and music directs for the Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Youth Program (Into The Woods, Annie, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia). He is an adjunct faculty member at USC School of Dramatic Arts, where he has music directed productions such as Godspell and Into The Woods. He also serves on the board of the Foundation for New American Musicals.

The Cast of CINDERELLA will feature Camryn Hamm as “Ella,” Tyler Burk as “Topher,” Emily King Brown as “Madame,” Kevin Bailey as “Sebastian,” Regina Fernandez as “Marie,” Sarah Hinrichsen as “Gabrielle,” Kelsie Piini as “Charlotte,” Frankie Zabilka as “Jean-Michel,” and Landen Starkman as “Lord Pinkleton,” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Georgia Bresnillian, Lucy Bollier, Aaron Camitses, Mary Kate Chapman, Anna Dreslinski, Lila Dunham, Andrew Ge, Kayla Goldsberry, Matthew San Jose, Bruno Kosskoff, Kailyn Leilani, Sharon Logan, Lauren Lorati, Sammy Linkowski, Rachel McLaughlan, Andreas Pantazis, Luke Pryor, Coby Rogers, Cole Sisser, Joshua Tanenbaum, and Abigail Thompson.

The Design Team of CINDERELLA features: Set provided by Front Row Theatrical; Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Costumes by Tuacahn; Costume Coordinator is Marianne Parker; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Cameron Turner.

ABOUT THE PRICING AND SCHEDULE

CINDERELLA opens on Friday, July 14, 2023 and runs through Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, July 16 at 2pm and Sunday, July 23 at 1pm; with an added performance on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through Click Here, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.

Ticket prices range from $35 – $90. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). CINDERELLA performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. For membership and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit Click Here.