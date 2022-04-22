9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL & More Announced for Bank of America Performing Arts Center 2022â€“2023 Season

The American Theatre Guild has unveiled its 2022-2023 Season for the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. The BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES will include the following touring productions: 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, ANASTASIA, and CATS.

"We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022-2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences," says Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. "It's important that we further our mission in the Thousand Oaks community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative."

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com. Information about each touring 2022-2023 Broadway production can be found below:

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

Jan. 19-22, 2023

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

TUMBLE OUTTA' BED AND STUMBLE TO Dolly Parton'S RIP-ROARING MUSICAL COMEDY!

The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

March 9-12, 2023

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

TonyÂ®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

ANASTASIA

April 27-30, 2023

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Thousand Oaks at last!

From the Tony AwardÂ®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

CATS

May 11-14, 2023

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony AwardsÂ® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les MisÃ©rables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les MisÃ©rables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

