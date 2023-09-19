5-Star Theatricals Performs OLIVER! in October

5-STAR THEATRICALS has announced the third and final show of its 2023-2024 season, OLIVER!, with book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. OLIVER! opens on Friday, October 13, 2023 and runs through Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Join young, orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family, and - most importantly - for love. When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes. Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver, with tragic results. With spirited, timeless songs like “As Long as He Needs Me,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “Where Is Love,” Oliver! is a musical classic.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

KARI HAYTER (Director) is a professional director and educator based in Southern California. She has directed for South Coast Repertory, McCoy/Rigby Entertainment, 3D Theatricals, CCAE Theatricals, Musical Theatre West, The Chance Theatre, International City Theatre, and the Valley Performing Arts Center. As an educator she has taught and/or directed at USC, Chapman University, AMDA/Los Angeles, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge, Cal State Long Beach, Citrus College, Saddleback College and Riverside Community College. Kari was nominated for the 28th Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award Best Direction of a Musical for both Parade at the Chance Theatre and Urinetown, The Musical for Coeurage Theatre Company. She was also nominated for the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for theatrical excellence in 2016 for Direction of Urinetown the Musical. Kari most recently directed Grease (McCoy Rigby Entertainment), A Light in the Piazza (The California Center for the Arts, San Diego Critics Circle Best Director Nomination), Marry Me a Little and Tick Tick Boom (ICT) and Striking 12 (Chance Theatre/Best Direction Nomination, OC Theatre Guild). Current/Future projects: Women of Zalongo, a new play by Maria Cominis (National Endowment of the Arts Grant 2022, HB Studio Residency/NYC), Oliver (5 Star Theatricals)



CHRISTOPHER M. ALBRECHT (Choreography) has a B.A. in Dance from UCLA, and graduated with honors in Dance Composition. He's spent the last 15 years as a Teaching Artist and Choreographer specializing in Musical Theater Dance. Favorite credits include: Grease with La Mirada/McCoy Rigby; Urinetown with the Coeurage Theater Company; Rock of Ages with Summer Repertory Theater; Hairspray and EVITA with PVPA/Norris Theater, West Side Story with TACFA’s Broadway in the Park; Cabaret at CSULB; FOLLIES at Cypress College; Hairspray / Drowsy Chaperone / Sister Act with Torrance Theater Company; and She Loves Me and Hairspray with the Chance Theater.

ANTHONY LUCCA (Musical Director/Conductor) is an award-winning music director, orchestrator, and arranger, who develops and music directs new works for theatre and film. He recently served as Musical Director on 5-Star Theatricals Cinderella. World premieres include Bronco Billy (Skylight Theatre Company, LA Drama Critic's Circle Award for Best Musical Direction), Mutt House (Kirk Douglas Theater), Cult Of Love (IAMA Theatre Company). Additional music direction credits: West Coast premiere of Calvin Berger (The Colony Theatre), Something Rotten!, Mamma Mia! (5- Star Theatricals), Sideways: In Concert (Via Reggia Productions), Evita (Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center), Miracle On 34th Street, She Loves Me (Actor's Co-Op), Honeymoon In Vegas (Musical Theatre Guild), Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well... (Odyssey Theatre Ensemble), Assassins (Red Blanket Productions). Orchestration/arranging credits include: Sideways: In Concert, Into Light, The Belles Are Swinging(in-development). As a guest artist, he has worked with middle school, high school students, as well as collegiate and also teaches and music directs for the Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Youth Program (Into The Woods, Annie, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia). He is an adjunct faculty member at USC School of Dramatic Arts, where he has music directed productions such as Godspell and Into The Woods. He also serves on the board of the Foundation for New American Musicals.

The Cast of OLIVER! will feature Kayden Alexander Koshelev as “Oliver,” Mark Capri as “Fagin,” Monika Peña as “Nancy,” Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as “Bill Sikes,” Alkaio Thiele as “The Artful Dodger,” Andrew Metzger as “Mr. Bumble,” Janna Cardia as “Widow Corney,” Alex Boling as “Mr. Sowerberry,” Clare Snodgrass as “Mrs. Sowerberry,” Rianny Vasquez as “Charlotte Sowerberry,” Zander Chin as “Charley Bates,” Harry Cho as “Noah Claypole.” Kirsten Adler as “Bet,” K.J. Rasheed as “Mr. Brownlow,” Jesus A. Chavarria as “Dr. Grimwig,” Randi DeMarco as “Mrs. Bedwin,” and Analia Romero as “Old Sally.”

The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Alexandra Anderson, Delilah Mae Bank, Elodie Grace Barker, Ryan Bohmholdt, Aaron Michael-Rees Camitses, Erika Mireya Cruz, Troy Dailey, Harrington Gwin, Rachel Kay, Christopher James Hester, Malia Johnson, Charley Rowan McCain, Jaran Phoenix Real, Oliver Stellan, Bayley Bennet Tanenbaum, Joshua William Tanenbaum, Darby Winn and Michael Zampino.

The Design Team of OLIVER! features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel.