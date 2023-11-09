freeFall Theatre Celebrates the Holidays With MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

It's 1947, and a group of America's best and brightest entertainers have joined forces to present a radio production of the beloved holiday classic, Miracle on 34th Street. This classic story is presented in a radio format before a live studio audience and stars the voice talents of Larry Alexander, Jonathan Harrison, Joe D. Lauck, Michael Raabe, Julia Rifino, Hillary Scales-Lewis and Mya Simpkins (freeFall debut).

Joe D. Lauck returns to freeFall as Kris Kringle after having last appeared here in 2019 as Henry in The Lion in Winter. Mya Simpkins makes her freeFall debut as the precocious Susan Walker. The rest of the cast featuring Larry Alexander, Jonathan Harrison, Michael Raabe, Julia Rifino and Hillary Scales-Lewis play numerous characters and provide the exciting and intricate jazz vocals that make this popular adaptation a favorite of audiences and theater artists alike.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play is directed by Matthew McGee and is musically directed by Michael Raabe. The design team features set and lighting design by Hansen Scenic with costumes and props designed and created by Eric Davis. Sound is engineered by Nathan Doyle from a design by Eric Davis. The production is stage managed by June Abernathy.

When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and a little girl's belief makes all the difference. With live Foley effects, commercial jingles, original songs, snappy choreography and a score of beloved holiday carols, Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play is a holiday classic that will melt even the most cynical of hearts.

Book tickets now at or by calling 727-498-5205. Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play runs November 24 through December 24, 2023. Tickets range from $45 - $55. freeFall matinees are always at 2pm and evening performances are always at 7pm.

freeFall's popular Tandem programming includes an all-new film series called freeFall At The Movies. These new cinematic offerings include films that enhance the enjoyment of our mainstage productions. On November 29, freeFall will screen the holiday classic, Miracle on 34th Street starring Maureen O'Hara and Natalie Wood at 7pm.

Celebrate the season at freeFall with a joyful evening of holiday music with Orilla! Orilla (O-ree-yah) is co-led by Catalan-Spanish singer/multi-instrumentalist Ona K and Colombian-American bassist Alejandro Arenas. They captivate audiences with their warm, vibrant and expressive sound, varied repertoire, and outstanding musical skills. Guitarist LaRue Nickelson joins Orilla for this special concert of creative interpretations of holiday music from Colombia, Spain, France, United States and more! Orilla's Holidays Around the World will play freeFall on December 15 at 7pm for one night only. Tandem Series shows are included in freeFall's subscription. Single ticket prices can be found on our website.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.