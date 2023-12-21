Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa/St. Petersburg Awards

Youth America Grand Prix Hosts Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala

The event is on January 6, 2024 at the Straz Center. 

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Youth America Grand Prix - the world's largest ballet scholarship competition - will host their Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala on January 6, 2024 at the Straz Center. 

This is Youth America Grand Prix's 25th anniversary season! Since 1999, YAGP has fulfilled its mission of dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, performances, and education. Over $5 million has been awarded in scholarships to the world's leading dance schools, with up to $350,000 now awarded annually. Since YAGP's founding, over 200,000 young dancers – ages 9 to 19 – of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds have participated in international workshops, audition classes, and dance awareness events. More than 12,000 young dancers audition annually.  450 alumni are now dancing with 80 professional companies around the world, including American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet and many others. Over 100 of these alumni are soloists and principal dancers. Larissa Saveliev founded YAGP after training and touring with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, before moving to the United States in the early 90's.

The cast includes:

Elisabeth Beyer - American Ballet Theatre*

Daniel Camargo - American Ballet Theatre* - tentative

Brady Farrar - ABT Studio Company*

Dylan Gutierrez - Joffrey Ballet*

Melvin Lawovi - American Ballet Theatre* - tentative

Nayara Lopes - Philadelphia Ballet*

Jeraldine Mendoza - Joffrey Ballet*

Takumi Miyake - American Ballet Theatre*

Katherine Ochoa - Cincinnati Ballet*

Pau Pujol - Philadelphia Ballet* - tentative

Sylvie Squires - American Ballet Theatre*

Emma Von Enck - New York City Ballet*

Andres Zuniga - New York City Ballet*




David MacGregor’s Scrooge Macbeth, is a Comedic Holiday Comedy set to the tune of two things... everything Christmas and the most prolific playwright ever known to classical theatre, William Shakespeare. Now I know what your thinking, how can the works of the Bard possibly coincide with that of Holiday Merriment, Joy, Giving, and Peace and Good Will to all men. For it is by the sheer amount of “Good Will...” all puns intended that David MacGregor’s farcical masterpiece will have you rolling in the aisles of the theatre, and feeling the need to relieve yourself in the nearest restroom.

