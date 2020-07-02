West Coast Players Presents RIGHTFULLY HERS

West Coast Players will present a livestream production of Rightfully Hers: A Tale of the 19th Amendment, written and directed by Susan Demers, on July 17-26.

Visit https://www.onthestage.com/show/west-coast-players-inc/rightfully-hers-24282/tickets to purchase tickets.



TICKET PRICE: $15

The right to vote is something most Americans take for granted but for the first 131 years of the country's existence, women did not have that right. Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Susan B. Anthony might not be household names today but for decades they were both admired and reviled as they worked to make the possibility of suffrage - voting - a reality. Join us for this real-life drama, produced in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.





