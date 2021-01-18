West Coast Players Presents ALMOST, MAINE

West Coast Players will present Almost, Maine by John Cariani , directed by Ashlie Timberlake, by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service from January 29-February 14. The theatre is opening for the first time since March of 2020. Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be observed. Visit wcplayers.com for information on ticketing and safety protocol.

Almost, Maine is a sweet romantic comedy that inventively explores the mysteries of the human heart. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center. It is a perfect show for the season and is quite well suited for Valentines' Day

WHAT:



Almost, Maine by John Cariani

January 29-February 14, 2021

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm



WHERE:

West Coast Players

21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.



TICKET PRICE:

$25