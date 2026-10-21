Tyler Henry to Perform Evening of Hope and Healing at Ruth Eckerd Hall
The Netflix star known for LIVE FROM THE OTHER SIDE and LIFE AFTER DEATH WITH TYLER HENRY brings his tour to the Clearwater venue.
Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Netflix star Tyler Henry for an Evening of Hope and Healing on Friday, January 22 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10 am.
Tyler Henry is offering a night of reflection, connection and love to venues across the country throughout 2027. With a wait-list of over 750k people, Tyler has opted to share his ability with as many as possible as he brings his night of hope and healing to in person audiences.
Tyler Henry was born with a unique ability that enables him to communicate with loved ones offering moments of connection far beyond expectations with a very specific goal of assuring us all that our loved ones never truly leave us.
Internationally known for his two top 10 Netflix series' Live From the Other Side and Life After Death with Tyler Henry, as well as E! Entertainment's Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry; An Evening of Hope and Healing is a rare chance to experience this wonderful and rare connection live.
Tyler Henry is also a best-selling author. His first book, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side takes you along on his journey of discovery and growth. His second book, Here and Hereafter, is a study in spirituality harkening back hundreds to thousands of years. His app, tylerhenryexperience.com, is an opportunity for his community to connect with him and each other, while also offering weekly live shows where Tyler and company are able to directly interact.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Bat Boy: The Musical
Carrollwood Cultural Center (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Shrek the Musical
American Stage Theatre Company (3/31-5/02)
|
Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI)
Carrollwood Cultural Center (11/20-11/20)
|
Little Shop of Horrors
Carrollwood Cultural Center (7/23-8/01)
|
TMI presents 'War of the Worlds'
Carrollwood Cultural Center (2/20-2/21)
|
Damn Yankees
Eight O'Clock Theatre (2/26-3/07)
|
Cinderella
Eight O'Clock Theatre (11/06-11/15)
|
C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (1/16-1/16)
|
Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI)
Carrollwood Cultural Center (12/18-12/18)
|
Destroying David
The Off-Central (11/12-11/22)