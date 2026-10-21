Tyler Henry to Perform Evening of Hope and Healing at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Netflix star Tyler Henry for an Evening of Hope and Healing on Friday, January 22 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10 am.

Tyler Henry is offering a night of reflection, connection and love to venues across the country throughout 2027. With a wait-list of over 750k people, Tyler has opted to share his ability with as many as possible as he brings his night of hope and healing to in person audiences.

Tyler Henry was born with a unique ability that enables him to communicate with loved ones offering moments of connection far beyond expectations with a very specific goal of assuring us all that our loved ones never truly leave us.

Internationally known for his two top 10 Netflix series' Live From the Other Side and Life After Death with Tyler Henry, as well as E! Entertainment's Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry; An Evening of Hope and Healing is a rare chance to experience this wonderful and rare connection live.

Tyler Henry is also a best-selling author. His first book, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side takes you along on his journey of discovery and growth. His second book, Here and Hereafter, is a study in spirituality harkening back hundreds to thousands of years. His app, tylerhenryexperience.com, is an opportunity for his community to connect with him and each other, while also offering weekly live shows where Tyler and company are able to directly interact.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 18 Hrs 06 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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