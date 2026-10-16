Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts to Open Winter/Spring Classes
The Clearwater school will present Broadway Bound, Stage Acting, and Jazz Night ensembles with end-of-term performances.
The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced arts education classes for the Winter/Spring term.
A wide variety of unique musical theater, music, and drama classes will be offered to students of all ages. In support of their mission to change lives through the performing arts, the Marcia P. Hoffman School teachers and staff look forward to welcoming new and returning students in the upcoming 2027 year.
Class registration is now open.
Please see below for Winter/Spring class description, age range, date and time.
Musical Theater/Drama
Broadway Bound I*
- Grades: 1st - 3rd
- When: Saturdays, 9am - 11:30am
- Classes start: January 9
- Classes end: April 10
While encouraging self-expression and boosting confidence, students will learn the basics of acting and movement/dance for the stage with an end-of-term performance for family and friends.
Broadway Bound II*
- Grades: 4th & 5th
- When: Saturdays, 9am - 11:30am
- Classes start: January 9
- Classes end: April 10
Continuing to build on acting basics, students will focus on the art of storytelling and character development concluding with a “from page to stage” performance for family and friends at the end of the term.
Broadway Bound III*
- Grades: 6th - 8th
- When: Saturdays, 12:30pm-3pm
- Classes start: January 9
- Classes end: April 10
Students will study short scenes from published works furthering their acting skills and the ability to analyze plays for truer performances. Family and friends will be invited to an end-of-term performance featuring selected scenes.
*All Broadway Bound students will spend time in the art room creating their own props, costumes, and scenic elements experiencing every aspect of live theater!
Stage Acting
- Grades: 9th - 12th
- When: Saturdays, 12:30pm-3pm
- Classes start: January 9
- Classes end: April 10
Through critical examination of theatrical moments, students will learn to select the best acting choices possible for higher-level performance. A selected one-act play will be presented to family and friends at the end of the term.
Music
Jazz Night
- Ruth Eckerd Hall Big Band I* or Ruth Eckerd Hall Combo II*
- Ages: 12 – 19
- When: Mondays, from 6pm – 9pm
- Classes start: January 11
- Classes end: April 12
Jazz Night is designed for dedicated students interested in taking their love of this extraordinary genre to the next level. The history and development of jazz music is explored, along with theory and improvisation skill-building. Multiple performance opportunities on the Ruth Eckerd Hall campus and throughout the Tampa Bay area occur during the term.
Audition info:
- New students must audition in person.
- Students who have participated in the program for two or more years must submit their audition materials digitally. Please email your submission to rehedu@rutheckerdhall.net.
- Reeds, brass, piano, and bass students should perform a jazz standard that includes improvisation with a backing track.
- Percussionists must demonstrate the following styles in their audition submission:
- Swing
- Latin
- Rock
- Funk
(*) placement is determined through open audition and subject to the instrumental needs of each ensemble. Please call the Education Associates at 727-712-2706 to schedule an audition.
Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus
- Ages: 18+
- When: Tuesdays, 6pm-8pm
- Classes start: January 12
- Classes end: April 6
The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus is a talented group of multi-generational singers who celebrate the joy of music by singing TOGETHER! Annual repertoire includes selections from the Middle Ages to modern day pop & rock, along with Disney classics and favorites from the stage. From weekly rehearsals, holiday celebrations, and sporting events to concerts on stages of all sizes, the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus performs regularly throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond.
The Marcia P. Hoffman School of The Arts believes that everyone should have access to arts education. Through the support of individuals and corporations, tuition assistance is available to anyone who wishes to study at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. No child should be denied an arts experience because of financial need.
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