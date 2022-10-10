TampaRep Introduces 'Choose Your Price' Ticket Model

Theatre is not theatre without an audience. Throughout the pandemic, many wondered when it would be safe to gather together again for the enjoyment and enrichment of a well-told story. Now that theatre lights are slowly rising to full again, TampaRep is extending an invitation to every household and budget level. There should never be a barrier to the arts and TampaRep, a small professional company that has been creating unique theatre experiences for over a decade, cannot exist without you - the audience.

Because TampaRep believes that theatre should remain accessible for all, the new "Choose Your Price" ticketing model allows audience members to choose the price they'd like to pay to see a performance. "We want to make sure the barrier for entry is as low as possible so everyone can experience quality, professional storytelling," says Artistic Producer Jim Sorensen, "while still offering the option to pay a fair price to support the artists and the work."

There are five ticket options:

TRUE TICKET - $55 - While still far less than a ticket to a Broadway or regional touring production, this price is the closest to the true cost of paying cast, crew, and creatives a respectable wage. Ticket purchases at this rate help sustain the theatre and ensure TampaRep continues to produce for years to come.

ADULT TICKET - $44 - This is the standard ticket rate, commensurate with other professional theatre companies in the Tampa area.

SENIOR/MILITARY TICKET - $33 - This is a suggested rate for people who may be on a fixed income, or have chosen to support our country through military service.

STUDENT/ARTIST TICKET - $22 - For those who create or are learning their art or craft.

THEATRE LOVER TICKET - $11 - At each show, a limited number of tickets are offered at this rate for patrons who wouldn't be able to afford to attend otherwise.

"With our programming choices, we've encouraged our audiences to 'Come Back Together' for the past year, and now we want to offer an even easier path to make theatre an important part of everyone's life," says Emilia Sargent, Producing Artistic Director of TampaRep. "We greatly appreciate our guests who are able to support us by paying the premium rate for a ticket, but also those who participate by lending their energy to a live performance."

"Like everything else, the cost of producing live theatre has risen. The price of services and skills are at an all time high, not to mention the supplies and equipment necessary to put on a show. Not only the performers, but also designers, managers, marketing, ticketing, digital media and administrative workers need to be compensated," says Sorensen. " The purchase of a TRUE TICKET is a great way for an audience member to honor the time and talents of TampaRep artists and help sustain the workers of the theatre arts industry, who often need to work multiple jobs to make ends meet."

The TampaRep 2022-23 season includes a comedy about the he-said she-said of marriage, a drama focused on societal outcasts, and a family tragedy centered on responsibility. A Doll's House Part 2 by Lucas Hnath kicks off the exploration of social, familial, and individual responsibility, and runs at Stageworks November 3-20. The Elephant Man by Bernard Pomerance will run February 2 - 19, 2023 at HCC Ybor City, followed by Arthur Miller's All My Sons at USF Tampa June 1 - 18, 2023. "These plays are a celebration of our capacities, our vulnerabilities, and the challenges of being human - together," shares Sargent.

TampaRep would like to recognize each of the season sponsors, without whom the season wouldn't be possible. The following individuals and organizations have stepped up to sponsorship roles in significant ways. Gratitude goes to Season Sponsor The Gobioff Foundation and Ticketing Sponsor Russell Buchan who are making the "Choose Your Price" ticketing model a reality. Sincere thanks also extends to the Show Sponsors, Supporting Sponsors, and Artist Sponsors who make each individual production possible. Frank Taylor, Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky, Alfred T. May, Brian Reale & Fred Wilcox, Andrea Graham & Geoff Simon, Gail & Bob Hetler, Chris & Briget Hart, Jeff Sargent, and Victor & Sharon Gardner have all supported the season. They are bringing the community together through shared theatrical experiences, and TampaRep hopes you'll join them. To find out more about becoming a sponsor, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202188®id=101&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tamparep.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/sponsor/

Actors onstage without an audience is called a rehearsal. By attending TampaRep performances, audiences make the experience complete. "Choose Your Price" offers opportunities for everyone to be part of the event. Come join TampaRep for transformative, relevant, and compelling professional theatre experiences.

22-23 Season Shows

A Doll's House Part 2 by Lucas Hnath

Directed by Stephanie Gularte

Performed at Stageworks, November 3-20, 2022

The Elephant Man by Bernard Pomerance

Directed by Stuart Fail

Performed at HCC Studio Theater, February 2-19, 2023

All My Sons by Arthur Miller

Directed by Christopher Marshall

Performed at USF Theater Centre, June 1- 18, 2023

Choose Your Price Single Tickets

● $55 True Ticket

● $44 Adult Ticket

● $33 Senior/Military Ticket

● $22 Student/Artist Ticket

● $11 Theatre Lover Ticket

Passes

The RepPass

● A convenient-to-use punch card of five (5) flexible use tickets

● each punch may be redeemed for a single admission to any* show in the 20221-20232 season

● $150

The Season Ticket

● 3 shows, 1 ticket per show

● $37 per ticket (a $7 savings per adult ticket)

● $111 total

Individual ticket sales begin October 1st.

Purchase Choose Your Price single tickets or passes by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202188®id=101&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tamparep.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1