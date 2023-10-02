Tampa City Ballet to Present Immersive Dance Production INTERSTICES - A Break in Continuity

Two nights only, in November, Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th. Don't miss this interactive evening of art and entertainment!

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 2 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Tampa City Ballet to Present Immersive Dance Production INTERSTICES - A Break in Continuity

Tampa City Ballet returns to the Cuban Club with its masterpiece production, INTERSTICES - A Break in Continuity. Two nights only, in November, Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th. Don't miss this interactive evening of art and entertainment!

INTERSTICES features over 50 dancers and musicians appearing outside of the usual "traditional" spaces. Set in post-depression, pre-World War II Ybor City, the spellbinding story will happen throughout the neoclassical "El Círculo Cubano de Tampa" (Cuban Club). It will bring to life this era of the Tampa Bay Area's unique history - sophisticated and seductive but at times tawdry and perilous, too.

The audience will move in and amongst the actions of the talented Tampa City Ballet (TCB) company of dancers and performers, who will be adorned in sequined gowns, jewelry, feathers, tuxedoes and uniforms of the 1930s. While blurring the lines between performers and spectators, INTERSTICES culminates in the vast, chandeliered Cuban Club Ballroom for a retelling of reminiscences and impressions from the memoir book, Tampa - Impressions of an Emigrant, by Cuban diplomat and historian, Wenceslao Galvez y Delmonte, translated by Noel M. Smith.

Once again, curated original and mesmerizing music will enliven the evening and underscore this fascinating story with singers, pianists, a violinist, a live band and a 20-member choir - even burlesque dancers.

We look forward to seeing you for this unforgettable evening in the Ybor City of the past!

Dates: November 3rd and 4th

Tickets: $60 Curtain: 7:00 PM for VIP (drinks and empanadas)

$40 Curtain: 7:30 PM (General admission)

$30 Curtain: 7:30 PM (Seniors & Students - General admission)

Venue: The Cuban Club

2010 North Avenue República de Cuba

Tampa, FL 33605

Click Here

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Tampa City Ballet is a professional project-based dance company with a unique, fresh, innovative, and forefront repertoire. TCB serves the community through unique performances and provides access to high-quality dance education, as well as an outreach program.

Paula Nuñez, Tampa City Ballet's Founder and Artistic Director

USF Faculty, Paula Nuñez, has 30 years of experience which includes performing as Principal Dancer internationally and nationally with Ballet Nuevo Mundo, the renowned Cleveland - San Jose Ballet, and the International Ballet of Caracas. Since founding Tampa City Ballet in 2018 she has launched seven world premieres and collaborated with many of Tampa's major cultural institutions.

Additional information:

Website: https://www.tampacityballet.org

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkEf0tjmLEsYlc37KtG7LNA

See also: Facebook; Instagram; and X (Twitter)




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
Review: Tampa Rep and Think Tank Theatres Production of Arthur Millers THE CRUCIBLE Photo
Review: Tampa Rep and Think Tank Theatre's Production of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE

It's all over the place in style and tone, but the acting and Miller's wondrous words save the day.

2
Review: USF School of Theatre & Dance Presents the Cult Favorite RIDE THE CYCLONE Photo
Review: USF School of Theatre & Dance Presents the Cult Favorite RIDE THE CYCLONE

See what all the buzz is about!

3
Previews: INDECENT at American Stage Photo
Previews: INDECENT at American Stage

This is the American Stage directorial debut of producing artistic director Helen R. Murray and the first show in their 46th Season. The show also features performances in Yiddish and English, and musicians will take the stage with the cast to perform traditional folk music & dance.

4
Previews: THE CHOIR OF MAN at Straz Center Photo
Previews: THE CHOIR OF MAN at Straz Center

THE CHOIR OF MAN follows a group of nine talented guys who come together each night at a local pub to sing, dance, and share stories. It's also a celebration of the human spirit and the importance of connection, and it changes every night based on the audience. The show explores themes of friendship, love, and loss, reminding us that we're all stronger together.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead
Jobsite Theater (9/13-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crucible by Arthur Miller
Stageworks Theatre (9/29-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
Jobsite Theater (10/18-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Colors of My Life Cabaret
Carrollwood Cultural Center (10/14-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Suncoast Jazz Festival 2023
Shearaton Sand Key (11/17-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (6/11-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
American Stage Theatre Company (4/03-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JOBSITE ROCKS! 25TH BIRTHDAY BASH
Jobsite Theater (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indecent
American Stage Theatre Company (10/04-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (3/05-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You