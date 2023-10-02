Tampa City Ballet to Present Immersive Dance Production INTERSTICES - A Break in Continuity

Tampa City Ballet returns to the Cuban Club with its masterpiece production, INTERSTICES - A Break in Continuity. Two nights only, in November, Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th. Don't miss this interactive evening of art and entertainment!

INTERSTICES features over 50 dancers and musicians appearing outside of the usual "traditional" spaces. Set in post-depression, pre-World War II Ybor City, the spellbinding story will happen throughout the neoclassical "El Círculo Cubano de Tampa" (Cuban Club). It will bring to life this era of the Tampa Bay Area's unique history - sophisticated and seductive but at times tawdry and perilous, too.

The audience will move in and amongst the actions of the talented Tampa City Ballet (TCB) company of dancers and performers, who will be adorned in sequined gowns, jewelry, feathers, tuxedoes and uniforms of the 1930s. While blurring the lines between performers and spectators, INTERSTICES culminates in the vast, chandeliered Cuban Club Ballroom for a retelling of reminiscences and impressions from the memoir book, Tampa - Impressions of an Emigrant, by Cuban diplomat and historian, Wenceslao Galvez y Delmonte, translated by Noel M. Smith.

Once again, curated original and mesmerizing music will enliven the evening and underscore this fascinating story with singers, pianists, a violinist, a live band and a 20-member choir - even burlesque dancers.

We look forward to seeing you for this unforgettable evening in the Ybor City of the past!

Dates: November 3rd and 4th

Tickets: $60 Curtain: 7:00 PM for VIP (drinks and empanadas)

$40 Curtain: 7:30 PM (General admission)

$30 Curtain: 7:30 PM (Seniors & Students - General admission)

Venue: The Cuban Club

2010 North Avenue República de Cuba

Tampa, FL 33605

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Tampa City Ballet is a professional project-based dance company with a unique, fresh, innovative, and forefront repertoire. TCB serves the community through unique performances and provides access to high-quality dance education, as well as an outreach program.

Paula Nuñez, Tampa City Ballet's Founder and Artistic Director

USF Faculty, Paula Nuñez, has 30 years of experience which includes performing as Principal Dancer internationally and nationally with Ballet Nuevo Mundo, the renowned Cleveland - San Jose Ballet, and the International Ballet of Caracas. Since founding Tampa City Ballet in 2018 she has launched seven world premieres and collaborated with many of Tampa's major cultural institutions.

