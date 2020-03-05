Tampa Bay Area Restaurants To Offer Pizza Specials $10 And Under For 10 Days

Join Creative Loafing and local Tampa Bay area restaurants for Tampa Bay Pizza Week 2020 presented by Slice, featuring exclusively-priced pizza specials from March 19th through 29th.



How it works: Each participating restaurant will offer a pizza special-from signature pies to secret menu specialties and everything in between. Plus, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peroni, and Estrella Galicia drink specials at select locations. Pizza specials will feature a pizza that's a minimum of 10 inches priced under $10, depending on the location. The first batch of restaurants has been announced at tampabaypizzaweek.com; stay tuned for a full list of locations to be announced, as well as pizza prices and special details which will be available online prior to the start of Pizza Week.



Featuring:

Bella's Italian Café

Fabrica Pizza

Flippers Pizzeria

Forbici Modern Italian

Gourmet Pizza Company

Jet's Pizza Dunedin

Madison Avenue Pizza

Mellow Mushroom

Noble Crust

Pizza Box

Sally O'Neals

Tampa Pizza Company

Westshore Pizza South Tampa

Zukku Sushi

& many more to be announced



Share a photo of your Pizza Week experience on Instagram to be automatically entered to win gift cards from Pizza Week restaurants + $400 in CL Deals. Step 1: Take a photo of your delicious Pizza Week experience. Step 2: Post your photo on Instagram by adding your location at the participating restaurant. Tag @cltampabay and use the hashtag #TampaBayPizzaWeek. Step 3: Share your photo to be automatically entered to win. Each location you visit and tag on Instagram automatically gets you an additional entry into the contest.



Plus, Creative Loafing is letting you decide who you think makes Tampa Bay's Ultimate Pizza. All participating locations are up for the coveted title, and open voting will take place March 19th through 29th.



To take advantage of Tampa Bay Pizza Week presented by Slice from March 19th through March 29th, all you have to do is stop in at any participating restaurant ask for the Pizza Week special or visit Slice to order these specials from participating locations online.



For more information on Tampa Bay Pizza Week, visit tampabaypizzaweek.com





