THE YEAR OF EXTRAORDINARY TRAVEL Comes to Studio Grand Central Next Month

At a cozy holiday gathering with 40 of her dearest friends (that's you!), Becca McCoy loads up the projector, but not for your typical vacation slide show - for a journey through a year of extraordinary travel. In this new solo show, her real-life adventure of traveling somewhere every month for a year becomes a theatrical event - exploring relationships, how perspective shapes memory, and the pursuit of authenticity in life. Award-winning actress Becca McCoy returns to a Tampa Bay area stage for the first time in three years for this world premiere, only at Studio Grand Central.

The Studio Grand Central Gallery will feature artwork from Becca McCoy and Justin Groom, who together are Leafmore Studios. Original fine art, photography, illustrative prints, and more will be on exhibit and available for purchase.

Becca McCoy is a multi-disciplinary artist originally from St. Petersburg. She has performed with American Stage, freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg Opera, Tampa Rep, and Jobsite Theater, at the Palladium, Studio@620, and the Straz Center, and with the Florida Orchestra. She currently resides outside of Atlanta with her partner, artist Justin Groom, and together they form Leafmore Studios. More at beccamccoy.com and leafmorestudios.com.

THE YEAR OF EXTRAORDINARY TRAVEL was originally published in book form in 2021 by the St. Petersburg Press. This 138-page hardcover travelogue with a side of memoir follows Becca McCoy's experience of traveling somewhere every month for a year. Between September 2018 and August 2019, Becca McCoy traveled to 8 states in the US and 7 other countries with 5 different travel companions and sometimes alone. THE YEAR OF EXTRAORDINARY TRAVEL contains short tales and hundreds of photos celebrating the relationship-deepening, horizon-expanding, joy-inducing nature of travel, and the beauty of our diverse earth and common humanity. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at Studio Grand Central.