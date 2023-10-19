Stewart/Owen Dance Returns To Ybor City

Stewart/Owen Dance returns to the stage at HCC to unveil their highly anticipated pieces, Silver Spoon, Memory Affair, and Again for the First Time. The renowned dance duo, Stewart/Owen, has returned to HCC as artists in residency, two years after their last visit in March 2021.

Evolution of "Silver Spoon"

In March 2021, Stewart/Owen Dance premiered "Silver Spoon" at HCC as part of an evening of duets. The piece initially explored the idea of being possessed by possessions, portraying a power struggle between two eccentric individuals. Since then, they have been diligently developing the narrative and characters, and they're thrilled to share how it's evolved since their last visit.

"Silver Spoon" offers a thought-provoking exploration of our relationship with material possessions and power dynamics within close interpersonal relationships. It delves into the complexities of human interactions, reflecting on how social status, personality traits, and personal experiences can shape these dynamics. The piece challenges viewers to examine their own relationships and the power imbalances that may exist within them.

The costumes for "Silver Spoon" draw inspiration from the mid-19th century, featuring women in crinolines (hoop skirts) and the male dancer as a footman in minimal, lederhosen-type garb that mimics the pantaloons of the woman.

"Memory Affair": A Journey into Nostalgia

"Memory Affair" was choreographed during the challenging lockdowns of December 2020. Stewart/Owen decided to create a piece that leaned heavily into entertainment, a departure from their usual quest to make art with a capital "A." They embraced the idea of dance as a form of escapism, centering their work around the nostalgia of the 1970s. The piece encourages audiences to ponder the question, "Who are you behind closed doors?"-prompting self-reflection on honesty, vulnerability, and self-censorship.

"Again for the First Time": A Community Collaboration

"Again for the First Time" unpacks the human condition at pivotal developmental stages. Over six months, Stewart/Owen Dance collaborated with community members, engaging them in their creative process. They drew inspiration from the participants' thoughts, desires, ideas, and questions, intertwining them with pivotal moments in life. The title, "Again for the First Time," reflects the idea that, at each new life stage, we must learn from the world around us, much like an infant, to grow.

The Journey to Residency at the Wortham Center

Stewart/Owen Dance has not only been a creative force in the dance world but has also played a pivotal role in their local arts community. In 2020, during the pandemic, they joined hands with the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Asheville, North Carolina. This collaboration led to a series of outdoor performances, including a parking lot dance show and a walk-along dance and spoken word installation, providing audiences with unique and safe artistic experiences.

As the world began to reopen, the Wortham Center continued to support Stewart/Owen Dance, solidifying a lasting partnership. In 2022, they commissioned Stewart/Owen Dance as their first resident dance company, resulting in the premiere of an original work as part of their mainstage season in April 2023. The duo will present another evening-length show in May 2024, marking their second consecutive year as part of the Wortham Season.

This collaboration between Stewart/Owen Dance and the Wortham Center has not only enriched the local dance scene but is also a significant step towards making their region a destination for dance artists. The dance community in Ybor City is undoubtedly looking forward to the return of this dynamic duo and their evolving and thought-provoking pieces.

As Stewart/Owen Dance continues to grow and evolve, their residency at the Wortham Center ensures a bright future for the performing arts in Asheville, making them a source of inspiration for artists and dance enthusiasts alike.