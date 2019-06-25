Spanish Lyric Theatre Presents YBOR CITY CINDERELLA

Spanish Lyric Theatre/SLT Productions is excited to present Ybor City Cinderella one weekend only July 26-28, 2019.

This adaptation of the classic Cinderella story gives a twist to the classic fairy tale. The tale unfolds as a poor girl from the Latin Quarter yearns to attend the fabled Gasparilla Ball and meet her Prince from Palma Ceia. With the help of some colorful & kooky characters, Cinderella meets her Prince and falls in love to live happily ever after in their castle...in Beach Park. Complete with live music and beautiful costumes, Ybor City Cinderella is sure to cast a spell on you and your family. This bilingual fairy tale is easily understandable for both English and Spanish audiences and is appropriate for all ages!

FEATURED CAST

Alyssa Cabrera - Cinderella

Andy Morales - the Prince

Esther Maria Talledo Snook - Stepmother

Katie Michaels - Gertrudes

Maitlin Hart - Virtudes

Angelamarie Cicchetto - Rosa

Gigi Burns - Caridad

Michael Pruitt - Azucar

Jan Van Dyke - Pauline

Alex Alfonso - Isidor

Written by Rene Gonzalez

Directed by Cyndee A. Dornblaser & Michael Pruitt

Music Direction by Teresa Ancaya

Photo opportunities with Cinderella are also available after each performance and help support the theatre. Be sure to get yours when you buy tickets!

Photo Package (includes 1 ticket):

$25 - Be Our Guest Package A (for Children 10 and Under) Package includes 1 ticket and your child's photo with Cinderella after the show.

$45 - Be Our Guest Package B (Adults) Package includes 1 ticket and your photo with Cinderella after the show.

*Group photo packages are also available. Please call us for more details.

Reserved Seats:

$35 - Adult

$30 - Senior & Military

$15 - Students and Teachers

$10 - Child (under 10)

*For Groups of 10 or more please contact us.

Available at www.SpanishLyricTheatre.com or call us at 813-603-6221





