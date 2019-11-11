Ruth Eckerd Hall Names Sarah Prout Chief Financial Officer

Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. President & CEO, announced today the appointment of Sarah C. Prout as Chief Financial Officer.

Prout joins Ruth Eckerd Hall with 13 years of nonprofit experience including most recently, as Director of Finance and Human Resources at The Arc of Litchfield County, Inc. (LARC) in Torrington, Connecticut.

In announcing the appointment of Prout, Crockett commented, "We are so pleased to welcome Sarah to the Ruth Eckerd Hall family. During her 13 years at LARC she provided strong financial leadership for a complex mission-driven agency. Her wealth of experience in the field and commitment to serving the community made her the perfect fit for the position."

Prout said, "My recent move to be near family in Florida has given me the opportunity to join Ruth Eckerd Hall. I am excited to be a part of an enthusiastic and positive team, something I felt from day one of my meeting with the Ruth Eckerd Hall group. I look forward to becoming involved in the diverse activities and outreach of Ruth Eckerd Hall."

Sarah received her degree in Business Administration through Charter Oak State College in New Britain, Connecticut. While in school, she interned at Big Brothers, Big Sisters in Virginia, where her love of philanthropy started.

Sarah will be responsible for all financial operations and will work directly with Susan to strategize and implement financial goals for Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. Sarah replaces Lori Glover, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Sarah joined Ruth Eckerd Hall Monday, November 11.





