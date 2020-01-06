Roxanne Fay's THRICE TO MINE Benefit At TampaRep

Tampa Repertory Theatre will present Thrice to Mine, an original and stirring imagining of the life of Shakespeare's Lady Macbeth written and performed by award-winning actor Roxanne Fay, on January 24 and 25 at 8 PM. All proceeds from this special benefit performance will go toward paying the artists involved in TampaRep's spring production of Shakespeare's King Lear.

Thrice to Mine will run in the Studio Theatre of HCC-Ybor City, on the corner of East Palm Ave. and Avenida Republica de Cuba. Tickets for these benefit performances are $50, and can be purchased at the door or online at http://www.tamparep.org/Thrice.

Based on historical fact about the actual person on whom Lady Macbeth is based and the time in which she lived, Thrice to Mine presents a woman denied personal power by the society and gender politics of 11th century Scotland. A woman who learns, from the women in her life, how to fight, and how to gain and control her personal power. Told through magic, ancient lore, and echoes of Shakespeare, the story of this extraordinary woman becomes rich, fulfilled and deliciously dark.

Fay wrote Thrice to Mine during her time as an artist in residence at Hawthornden Castle in Lasswade, Scotland. She previously performed the play at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, New York, in the summer of 2019.

"It is an epic, earthly, yet mystical adventure of a woman's triumphant survival in the 11th century," wrote theatre critic Patrick White of the Catskill production. "Fay does a terrific job with her language guiding you into this brutish world that coexists with spells and incantations. The play has familiar Shakespearean echoes but it also thrills with a story that diverges from the one we know.... This performance is an astonishing tour-de-force...."

Fay has been lauded for her work in a wide range of roles. Most recently, Fay received acclaim for her portrayals of Miriam in Apples in Winter at Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota, Paige in HIR at Tampa's Jobsite Theater and Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest at freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg. Fay has been named Best Actress/Best of the Bay several times for her work in The Normal Heart, Cabaret, Side Man and The Year of Magical Thinking. Her performance in HIR was recently named among the "Best Local Performances of the Decade" by Broadway World.

In part through funding provided by TampaRep's two benefit performances of Thrice to Mine, the company will close its 9th season in May with King Lear, starring Michael Mahoney (TampaRep's The Iceman Cometh and A View from the Bridge) as Lear and Fay as Lear's Fool.

More information about TampaRep and its mission is available at TampaRep.org.





