Spotlight: Rocky Horror Original Stars Host Screenings Near You - Meet and Greet Tickets Still Available in Tampa

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Experience the ultimate Rocky Horror Picture Show celebration this October: Original cast members Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn are hosting the Original Cast Spooktacular Tour, featuring a stunning 4K restoration screening with live shadow cast and audience participation. Buy Tickets now for the Tampa stop—limited V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are still available!

In Tampa, the Spooktacular comes to the Straz Center on October 22, 2026, hosted by the original "Magenta," Patricia Quinn. The evening includes the newly restored film, a live shadow cast performance, a costume contest, and the rare opportunity to meet one of Rocky Horror's iconic original stars.

The tour also visits major cities nationwide throughout October and Halloween week, with rotating appearances by Bostwick (Brad Majors), Campbell (Columbia), and Quinn (Magenta). Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering this cult classic for the first time, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate Rocky Horror with the actors who made it legendary.

For full tour dates, ticketing, and V.I.P. package details, visit scottstander.com/rocky.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 14 Hrs 00 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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