Spotlight: Rocky Horror Original Stars Host Screenings Near You - Meet and Greet Tickets Still Available in Tampa
"Time-Warp" with the Original Cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Spooktacular Screening Near You
Experience the ultimate Rocky Horror Picture Show celebration this October: Original cast members Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn are hosting the Original Cast Spooktacular Tour, featuring a stunning 4K restoration screening with live shadow cast and audience participation. Buy Tickets now for the Tampa stop—limited V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are still available!
In Tampa, the Spooktacular comes to the Straz Center on October 22, 2026, hosted by the original "Magenta," Patricia Quinn. The evening includes the newly restored film, a live shadow cast performance, a costume contest, and the rare opportunity to meet one of Rocky Horror's iconic original stars.
The tour also visits major cities nationwide throughout October and Halloween week, with rotating appearances by Bostwick (Brad Majors), Campbell (Columbia), and Quinn (Magenta). Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering this cult classic for the first time, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate Rocky Horror with the actors who made it legendary.
For full tour dates, ticketing, and V.I.P. package details, visit scottstander.com/rocky.
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