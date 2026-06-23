RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC to Return to Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Rumours of Fleetwood Mac on Sunday, October 18 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 am.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Tickets starting at $42.75 and a limited amount of VIP Packages are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or online. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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