Previews: UPTOWN MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL at Curtis Hixon Riverfront Park

The Uptown Music & Arts Festival is returning this May 2024, promising a family-friendly musical experience that will resonate with jazz lovers and newcomers in a new venue location in downtown Tampa.

Under the direction of UEG Productions, Inc. co-founders Mark Perry and Carl and Melody Harness, this annual event celebrates musical talent, culture, and community spirit, bringing renowned chart-topping contemporary jazz performers and music enthusiasts to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa.

From 4 pm to 10 pm on Memorial Day weekend, May 25-26, the Uptown Music & Arts Festival will transform the heart of downtown Tampa into a vibrant hub of live performances, soulful melodies, and unforgettable contemporary jazz music. From seasoned jazz legends to local talents, the festival lineup boasts an eclectic mix of artists, ensuring there's something for every music lover to enjoy.

The May 25 lineup features headliner DW3, followed by José Valentino & Charlton Singleton, Kayla Waters, Rob Zinn & Andrew Neu, and the Tim George Band.

The May 26 lineup is headlined by Eric Darius and features Alex Harris, Adam Hawley, Paula Atherton, and the Tim George Band.

"We're thrilled to announce the return of the Uptown Music & Arts Festival for another unforgettable year," says Mark Perry. "Our mission has always been to celebrate the rich heritage of jazz music while showcasing the incredible talent outside and within our community. This year's festival promises to be our best yet, with an incredible lineup of performers and visual artists exhibiting their original works of art. UEG Productions is particularly excited to present the Young Lions, a musical youth program supported by Clearwater Jazz Holiday.”

In addition to the spectacular performances, festival-goers can enjoy delicious food trucks and artisanal vendors, adding to the festive atmosphere.

“Our goal is to establish this music and arts festival as a major annual event. In addition to producing a great entertainment experience, it is our mission to invest back into our community by supporting non-profit organizations that engage in community revitalization programs and music and art education,” says co-founder Carl Harness.

Guests can choose from single-day or two-day General Admission or Premium seating tickets. A limited number of two-day VIP tickets are also available. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

Whether you're a jazz aficionado or simply looking for a fun-filled weekend with family and friends, join the festivities, make special memories, and celebrate music, creativity, and unity. The Uptown Music & Arts Festival is your go-to destination for an unforgettable weekend of jazz performances this Memorial Day weekend.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.uptownmusicfestival.com. Follow on social media for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.

About Uptown Music & Arts Festival:

The Uptown Music & Arts Festival annually celebrates contemporary jazz music, visual arts, and community spirit. Founded in 2019, the festival aims to showcase the talent of local and international jazz performers while providing a platform for cultural exchange and appreciation. Each year, the festival attracts music lovers from the Tampa Bay region and nationwide who come together to enjoy world-class performances and a vibrant atmosphere.