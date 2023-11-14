Previews: Powerstories Theatre's ALABAMA STORY at Straz Shimberg Playhouse

Directed by Sheri Whittington, ALABAMA STORY features the talented ensemble of Ron Nummi, Candace Del Rio, Theron (T.R.) Butler, Victor Carr, Lisa Negron, and Ashton Cote

Previews: Powerstories Theatre's ALABAMA STORY at Straz Shimberg Playhouse On January 11-21, 2024, after a short intermission, Powerstories Theatre is bringing an exciting and timely theatrical production to the stage, and you won't want to miss it – ALABAMA STORY by Kenneth Jones.

In a Season themed, "Critical Issues Take Center Stage," ALABAMA STORY revolves around the powerful and controversial topic of book banning. This subject resonates deeply with the current societal discourse on freedom of expression and the role of literature in people's lives. The play promises to engage, challenge, and inspire audiences as it delves into the story of a fearless librarian at the heart of a controversy surrounding a children's book.

Directed by Sheri Whittington, ALABAMA STORY features the talented ensemble of Ron Nummi, Candace Del Rio, Theron (T.R.) Butler, Victor Carr, Lisa Negron, and Ashton Cote.

Set in 1959, Montgomery, Alabama, ALABAMA STORY is a play that will take the audience through history while making them think about the issues that still matter today. It's a story about book banning, censorship, race relations, diversity, and the fight for justice, and it's a must-see for anyone who loves powerful storytelling.

 ALABAMA STORY centers on a state librarian who faces backlash for adding a children's book depicting a black and white rabbit's marriage to the library. As the Civil Rights movement brews, the book's perceived message of racial integration and equality sparks the outrage of a powerful and determined segregationist State Senator.

A contrasting story involves childhood friends—an African American man and a white privileged woman—reunited in adulthood, forming a boundary-breaking friendship. The play features political foes, star-crossed lovers, and a feisty children's author, all inhabiting a Deep South filled with humor, heartbreak, and hope. Set against segregation, these characters' lives intersect as they confront racism and book censorship and discover literature's transformative power. Get ready for a rollercoaster of political drama, star-crossed love, and a spirited librarian navigating the Deep South's mix of humor, heartbreak, and hope.

"ALABAMA STORY is a prime example of history repeating itself. The playwright Kenneth Jones has brought us this story about a relatively unknown hero, Emily Wheelock Reed, the State Librarian. She fought the state for a children's book to stay on the shelves of Alabama libraries. Her bravery and courage are truly inspirational as we face the same issues more than sixty years later," Whittington says. "ALABAMA STORY is more than a cautionary tale; it is a core model of how one can courageously stand up and use their voice to make a difference. May we all find such courage."

Theatre founder Fran Powers adds, " It is an honor to continue presenting historical stories that mirror today's struggles. We know ALABAMA STORY will engage our audiences to learn more about the world around them and to take action." 

Mark your calendar for January 11-21 at Straz Center's Shimberg Theatre for the Tampa Bay debut of ALABAMA STORY. Join Powerstories Theatre at Shuffle, 2612 N Tampa St., on November 30 for the inaugural free FREEDOM TO READ event. Learn more, RSVP to FREEDOM TO READ, and get tickets for ALABAMA STORY at www.powerstories.com/alabama-story.




