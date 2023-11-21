Previews: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY at FreeFall Theatre

To usher in the holiday season, a beloved classic, Miracle on 34th Street, is coming to freeFall's stage as a fully realized, stylized live radio play from November 24 – December 24.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play is a captivating journey back in time, immersing the audience in the ambiance of a bygone era. The production ingeniously unfolds as a live radio broadcast, with a skilled ensemble and a meticulous foley artist weaving each sound effect into the intricate auditory tapestry. Adding to the authenticity are actors adorned in period costumes and hairstyles, skillfully recreating the visual essence and capturing the magic of the holidays in 1947.

Directed by Matthew McGee and musically directed by Michael Raabe, the talented cast of Joe D. Lauck, Larry Alexander, Jonathan Harrison, Joe D. Lauck, Michael Raabe, Julia Rifino, and Hillary Scales-Lewis breathes new life into this classic tale before a live studio audience. Mya Simpkins makes her freeFall debut as the precocious Susan Walker.

Adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, the story unfolds when a New York department store Santa claims to be the genuine Kris Kringle, sparking a legal journey that reaches the Supreme Court. Susan unwaveringly believes he is telling the truth, proving faith can wield remarkable power.

Julia Rifino plays Olivia Glatt, a comedian in New York who performs many different voices and character roles that aren't the main four characters. She watched the original film to get familiar with the Transatlantic accent and traditional speaking style of that era.

"I play a character playing characters. The vocal energy, changing of dialect, changing of tone really distinguishes each character I play in a super fun way."

Rifino explained that the set, props, foley artist, costumes, and hair set the tone for the 1940s beautifully. She said the difference between performing in a regular play and this play was the cast had to be mindful of their expressions and that their vocal energy was always directed to the microphones.

"In traditional theatre, you could turn your head and talk to your fellow actors. With this show, we ensure our voices are always on the mic like it was a real radio show while being mindful of the people visually watching. It can be a juggling act, but Matt McGee has done an amazing job of making sure we are catering to both of those formats. To get into this magical world is something special. Each day, we have so much fun. We're constantly laughing. Getting into the period of the 1940s is so exciting.

"I think that spirit of Kris Kringle goes beyond the idea of Santa Claus bringing gifts. It's so relatable in that it's about taking care of each other, leaning on each other, or needing a helping hand. I think the heart of Kris Kringle and Santa Claus is so present in this story beyond gift-giving and that traditional commercialized sense of Santa. Just being a good human, being generous and kind to each other is the message that we want to get across."

Enhanced by live Foley effects, catchy commercial jingles, original songs, lively choreography, and a medley of cherished holiday carols, Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play promises to warm even the most skeptical hearts. Catch the holiday spirit with Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play. It's not just a play; it's a trip back in history. Get ready for a feel-good story that's stood the test of time.

Running from November 24 to December 24, 2023, Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play offers matinees at 2 pm and evening performances at 7 pm. Secure your tickets now at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205.