Previews: DIGITAL, VIEW-ON-DEMAND VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL by Powerstories Theatre

Powerstories Theatre, renowned for its dedication to showcasing the diverse stories of women, announces the third annual Voices of Women Festival on July 17-23. This year, the festival will transition to a fully digital platform, allowing global audiences to experience the power of women's voices in the comfort of their own homes.

Started during the pandemic, The Voices of Women Theatre Festival has become a cornerstone of Powerstories Theatre's mission to amplify the stories of women playwrights. The first event without their physical theatre space due to developers replacing it with high-rise apartments, Powerstories Theatre has proven that the show will go on.

Determined to continue uplifting women's voices and fostering a sense of community, they have embraced innovation and technology to showcase diverse productions from six talented female playwrights nationwide. The festival aims to transcend geographic barriers and foster a global connection through this digital format.

Featured plays and playwrights are Chasing Cinderella by Dana Hall ILLINOIS, Divine Truth by Debra A. Cole KANSAS, Duress by Angela M. Sarabia FLORIDA, Four Bedrooms by Marj O'Neill-Butler FLORIDA, Searching for Abuelo by Gretchen Suárez-Peña FLORIDA, and She Tunes the Violin by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend ILLINOIS.

Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend said, "The audience should expect a trip through a well-known period of American history told from viewpoints that have been traditionally sidelined and silenced."

O'Neill-Butler stated that her play speaks to the strength of older women when they band together to support each other, while Sarabia hopes her play shows that violence against women is a much more widespread problem than anyone wants to admit. Suárez-Peña hopes the audience thinks about their ancestral heritage and what it means for them and their identity.

Hall said that her play shows another side of today's 'princess culture' and the more harmful myths that sneak into our modern retellings. "I want to challenge the traditional 'happy ending' notion and have audiences talk about the power of inclusive representation. Though that may sound heavy, I also want for audiences to laugh, see themselves in these characters, and leave thinking about the relationships that matter most to them."

Cole summarized her play in six words: "Truth depends on who is telling it."

Powerstories Theatre is hosting a launch party at the Fringe, Kress Building in Ybor City to kick off the event on July 15 at 7 pm. The launch party will serve as an opportunity for attendees to get a sneak peek of the incredible shows featured in the festival. As a gesture of thanks, all ticketholders to will receive complimentary admission to the launch party celebration.

"Powerstories Theatre has always been committed to empowering women and girls and telling their stories," says Fran Powers, Founder of Powerstories Theatre. "Despite losing our physical space, we refuse to let the vibrant spirit of Voices of Women Theatre Festival be extinguished. By going fully digital, we overcome the limitations imposed by circumstances and expand our reach to a global audience. We are excited to bring these powerful women's stories to the forefront and continue our mission of opening minds and hearts and inspiring, entertaining, and sparking meaningful conversations. This global event will allow us to reach even more audiences, connect with these diverse artists, and continue amplifying the voices of women around the entire world."

The Voices of Women Theatre Festival 2023 tickets are available through the Powerstories Theatre website. For more information, visit bit.ly/PSVOW23 and RSVP before July 7 for the launch party on July 15 at bit.ly/VOWlaunchparty.