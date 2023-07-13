Previews: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Progressive Arts

Carrie the Musical tells the story of Carrie White, a teenage outcast bullied by the popular crowd. Life is no better at home, where she is dominated by her mother.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Previews: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Progressive Arts On Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, is the limited engagement production of Carrie the Musical, presented by Progressive Arts.  

The nonprofit is recognized as a boutique conservatory and local community theater company for pre-teens, teens, and adults of all abilities and talents. It is inclusive of special needs actors and their families.

Director (AKA Fairy Godmother) Kirsten Stiff Walker explained, "A quarter of this cast, and usually closer to half, is diagnosed with a speciality, and seventy-five percent of my cast identifies with the community of what I call truth and love, the LGBTQIA+ community."

Based on the novel by Stephen King, a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, with music and lyrics by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford, Carrie the Musical tells the story of Carrie White, a teenage outcast bullied by the popular crowd. Life is no better at home, where she is dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother.

"This timeless story is of a girl abused at home by a controlling zealot mother. At school, she is taunted and ostracized by the others. We get a front-row seat to the cruelty kids show one another when someone presents as different from the supposed 'norm.' Sadly, this may be more relevant today than in the past," said Stiff Walker. ""My goal as the director for this dark and upsetting story is to shine a light on the horrors of bullying and abuse. Carrie takes the audience to the extreme results this can lead to."

Lil Barkaski, Director and board member, said the show expands on Steven King's iconic horror movie of the 1970s.

"People will relate to that, but the show will have an impact on parents, teachers, and students. Beyond being an unforgettable and current theatrical experience, it will make for introspection about how we behave as human beings."

Previews: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Progressive Arts Katie Pingor plays Carrie's domineering mother, Margaret White.

"This role has been incredibly challenging but also my favorite role yet. Margaret is an abusive mother who justifies her abuse through religion. Throughout the show, she is seen progressing, deepening into insanity. Every small detail I do on stage contributes to creating a real character, from how I look with my eyes to screaming and falling to the floor; every decision is crucial."

Pingor said her favorite song in Carrie was "Eve Was Weak." 

"The tension at the beginning when Margaret starts singing to Carrie, followed by the abuse, creates such an intense emotion. This song is the first portrayal of Margaret's cruelty, and it is such an honor to be given this opportunity. With themes of religious trauma, abuse, and manipulation, I am given a chance to connect with the audience in an extremely rare and passionate way. This has been an incredible experience, and I am so proud of my cast. There is not a moment in the show where I don't feel fully immersed, thanks to the work of everyone in the cast and crew."

Hailey Whitford plays the traumatized lead, Carrie White.

"What I love about this play is the sheer amount of emotions it encapsulates," she said. "It makes the audience feel bad for being bullied and abused, makes them feel cheesy for the relationship between Tommy and Sue, Rage from Chris and Billy, etc. It just takes them through a wild journey they are sure to love.

"My favorite scene is also 'Eve was Weak.' This is where Carrie admits to her mother that she got her period, and her mother flips. It's a really fun song and rather scary. It's a lot of fun to perform, and without an amazing cast/company, it wouldn't be as big of a thrill!"

Previews: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Progressive Arts Ioanna Andrianou, who plays Chris, explained how Stiff-Walker spoke to the cast about relating their personal struggles to their characters.

"For me, I went through a really hard breakup a few months ago," she said. "If things had gone differently, I could've ended up shutting out from the world, dating bad guys, and reflecting my internal pain onto others, when in reality, I should've reached out for help, much like Chris."

Ashton Sarlo, director, and artistic director, said that the audience will appreciate the award-winning score, including "In," "And Eve Was Weak," and "A Night We Will Never Forget."

"The music of the show, a rock and roll powerhouse of a score, helps to highlight the inner turmoil of all the young characters. The songs are lively, youthful, and edgy. Anyone with a love for classic hard rock will enjoy every measure of this show!"

Andrianou added, "I want people to talk about how we put on the show to convey what bullying does to people and spread awareness. My hope is that everyone who comes and sees this show feels Carrie's anguish, remorse for Tommy, and feels regret from Chris. And above all, we hope you enjoy!"

Carrie the Musical is two performances only. The first show is at Helios Hall, 1476 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin, at 7pm. The second show is at 3pm at Mainstage Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.ticketor.com/progressivearts.




