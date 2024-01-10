Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT LET FREEDOM RING at Straz Center

Event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr is on Friday, January 12.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

To celebrate diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where performers of all mediums join monthly for a free entertainment event highlighting a particular theme or culture.

In conjunction with the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival, on January 12, The Straz sixth annual Arts Legacy REMIX Project will be live on the Riverwalk Stage, honoring Martin Luther King Jr with LET FREEDOM RING.

Performing at the first celebration in 2024 are the choir Voices of Unity, singers from Walton Academy, spoken word artist 13th Disciple, Star Divas Step Team, and musicians Juice.

A longtime musician, Daryll King, founder of Voices of Unity, knows the power of music. He said the group started last year and grew members after each performance. Sixteen members, from millennials to seniors, will take to the stage to perform in the Martin Luther King Jr event. 

"The message I wish to convey goes back to my belief of what music is. Music, in my view, is the art of the science of talking to hearts. If you can change someone's heart, you have the ability to change the world and the environment and do a lot of things to make the world better. Music's power can change hearts and minds, so that is the group's goal. We're not going out and fighting any battles, but the message is always the same. The message is always love. Always."

The choir will be performing the Impressions' "People Get Ready" and a "Deliverance medley" of Negro spirituals.

When asked what he hopes the audience takes away from the performance, King said, "I hope they decide they can make their world better just by joining in. When you realize you have the power to join in and make the world better, why wouldn't you choose to do that?"

 "Martin Luther King's message lit fire to people who were complacent until they heard his message. The world can be a better place, but you have to take part. Our message will always be about serving humanity and love."

If anyone wants to join the Voices of Unity choir or hire them to perform, please contact King at 813.410.1323.

The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX is outside the Straz Riverwalk on Friday, January 12, at 730 pm. To learn more, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285515®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.strazcenter.org%2Fevents%2F2324-season%2Farts-legacy-remix%2Fsixth-annual-mlk-jr-commemoration?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The event is weather permitting.




