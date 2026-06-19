Previews: 1776 at Eight O'Clock Theatre

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Eight O’Clock Theatre is reviving its acclaimed production of 1776 with a bold contemporary staging that reframes the Second Continental Congress through the lens of today’s world. Directed by James Grenelle, the production marks the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a visual concept that brings the debates of 1776 startlingly close to the present.

Grenelle was drawn to the idea of returning to the musical with many of the same performers who appeared in the company’s celebrated production a decade ago. “It was really intriguing to bring back a show that we did 10 years ago with many of the same cast members,” he said. “With this being such a big anniversary, we wanted to really explore what has or hasn’t changed in the last 250 years, and even in the 10 years since we did it last.”

Rather than recreate an 18th‑century chamber, Grenelle and his team have built a modern environment filled with cell phones, sleek suits, and a digital tally board that tracks the shifting votes. “We are keeping the material intact, but we are setting the show in the modern era,” he explained. “It really makes the piece hit even harder. The audience won’t feel so far removed of it being a period piece when the cast is dressed like they would be today.”

The musical’s humor and sharp political exchanges remain, but the updated staging heightens the immediacy of the arguments that shaped the nation. Grenelle points to John Adams’s late‑show solo as the emotional center of the production. “He feels more alone than he has ever felt, but there is hope in his eyes as he talks about the America he so desperately hopes for. It’s the hope and ideals that I believe we so desperately need right now.”

The company features returning performers and new voices stepping into the roles of the delegates. The cast stars Jonathan Pouliot as John Adams, Ben Taylor as Benjamin Franklin, Brian Yarbrough as Thomas Jefferson, DJ Schuett as John Dickinson, Stephen Fee as Edward Rutledge, Lisa Prieto as Abigail Adams, Richard Brown as Richard Henry Lee, Amy Fee as Martha Jefferson, Jerry Slutzky as John Hancock, Mark Kantzler as Charles Thomson, Rick Laitenberger as James Wilson, Peter Barlow as Robert Livingston, Jeffrey M. Lukas as Roger Sherman, Keven Renken as Stephen Hopkins, Tony Schmitt as George Read, Christopher Strong as Lewis Morris, David W. Collins as Joseph Hewes, Mike Arnold as Caesar Rodney, TJ Gill as Thomas McKean, Rick Coates as Dr. Lyman Hall, Stu Sanford as Andrew McNair, Jay Allen as Samuel Chase, David O’Brien as Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Christopher Carmichael as Josiah Bartlett, Steven Fox as the Courier, and Neil Trivitayakhun as the Leather Apron and Painter.

Grenelle describes the production as a true ensemble effort. “Each delegate has their own viewpoints and individual objectives, but as a unit, they all have one primary goal: freedom. The cast is insanely talented, and getting to watch them form these historical characters has been an absolute dream.”

For 2026 audiences, the themes feel newly resonant. “Hope,” Grenelle said simply. “Our founding fathers risked their lives for the hope of freedom and independence. By the final vote, those left standing are proud to take that risk for a better life.”

He hopes audiences leave with a sense of reflection and renewed commitment. “We have come so far to gain the independence we risked everything for, and yet, we still have so much farther to go. I hope that we all leave with a renewed sense of pride for what we have done and a new hope for what this country could still be.”



Learn more and buy tickets at https://eightoclocktheatre.com/1776-2/