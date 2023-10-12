Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024

In 2024, Powerstories Theatre's season focuses on the theme, "Critical Social Issues Take Center Stage."

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: USF School of Theatre & Dance Presents the Cult Favorite RIDE THE CYCLONE Photo 4 Review: USF School of Theatre & Dance Presents the Cult Favorite RIDE THE CYCLONE

Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024

Powerstories Theatre, a professional nonprofit theater committed to sharing true stories, is excited to unveil its 24th season, focusing on the theme, "Critical Social Issues Take Center Stage." This season promises a thought-provoking lineup of plays that delve into pressing topics like book banning, anti-Semitism, and suicide awareness.

In 2023, Powerstories faced a significant challenge when they lost their theater space, but they're coming back stronger than ever in 2024, taking their shows directly to different Tampa Bay venues.

Fran Powers, the Artistic Director and Founder of Powerstories Theatre expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "We're thrilled to kick off our 24th season, focusing on critical social issues. We believe that theater has the power to educate, inspire, and make a difference. This season is all about that."

Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024 The season opens with "ALABAMA STORY" by Kenneth Jones, a play that explores historical book banning and its relevance today. Set in 1959, Montgomery, the story revolves around a librarian who faces backlash for adding a book depicting a rabbit's interracial marriage. Amidst the Civil Rights movement, a segregationist Senator's outrage ensues. Alongside this, childhood friends—a black man and a privileged white woman—rekindle their boundary-breaking friendship. The play features political foes, star-crossed lovers, and a feisty children's author in the Deep South, exploring themes of racism, censorship, and the transformative power of literature.

Powerstories also invites artists of all mediums to contribute to its digital Art Wall for "ALABAMA STORY" until November 15, 2023. This is a unique opportunity for artists to capture the essence of censorship, book banning, tangled race relations, the heart of Alabama, and the tempestuous 1950s Civil Rights era. Twelve selected artists will be featured both online and in the playbill. Register at www.bit.ly/PSASartists

"ALABAMA STORY" will take the stage at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse from January 11 to 21, 2024.

Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024 Moving forward in the season, Powerstories will present the fourth annual "VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL." This event celebrates female playwrights, featuring plays of various lengths. The festival will showcase the works of up to 12 female-identifying playwrights spanning multiple ages and experience levels. The festival will spotlight a range of 10 and 60-minute self-produced plays, as well as three 60-minute staged readings selected and produced by Powerstories. It's an excellent platform for local, national, and international talents. Submit to https://powerstories.com/2024-voices-of-women-theatre-festival-submissions through October 23, 2023.

The Voices of Women Theatre Festival will run at USF College of the Arts from March 7 to 16, 2023.

Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024 The season's third act brings "IRENA'S VOW" by Dan Gordon, a gripping drama rooted in the true story of Irena Gut Opdyke. Set in Nazi-occupied Poland, it chronicles Irena's courageous mission to shelter Jewish refugees in a German officer's home, where she works as a housekeeper. This emotionally charged narrative highlights bravery, compassion, and human resilience in adversity.

"IRENA'S VOW" will be performed at Stageworks Theatre from July 11 to 21, 2024.

The season concludes with "RIGHT BEFORE I GO," a play that bravely tackles the often silenced and stigmatized topic of suicide. It delves into the final words penned in letters by individuals lost to suicide, representing a diverse range of people. From celebrities to veterans, bullied children, LGBTQ individuals, and those battling clinical depression, the play Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024 unveils their stories. Additionally, it sheds light on the experiences and resilience of suicide attempt survivors. "RIGHT BEFORE I GO" serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of suicide, urging reflection on mental health awareness and the imperative need to address this critical societal issue.

"Telling true stories to open minds and hearts is in our mission statement," explained Powers. "We believe that these plays have the power to challenge our thinking and expand our understanding of the world, and we are excited to bring these stories to stages across Tampa Bay."

Learn more about the season or purchase tickets at Click Here. Tickets for ALABAMA STORY will be available online at noon on Friday, October 13, on Powerstories' website or directly on the Straz Center's website. Powerstories is proud to be supported by the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners.

 



RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
THE HEIRS OF PRETENDING Will Premiere at LAB Theater Project Photo
THE HEIRS OF PRETENDING Will Premiere at LAB Theater Project

LAB Theater Project will present the premier of the new play, The Heirs of Pretending, by Jared Eberlein. Learn more about the play here!

2
THE CRAZY TIME By Sam Bobrick Comes to West Coast Players Photo
THE CRAZY TIME By Sam Bobrick Comes to West Coast Players

THE CRAZY TIME by Sam Bobrick comes to West Coast Players this month. Learn more about the production here!

3
BWW Q&A: Summer Bohnenkamp of The Straz Center Photo
BWW Q&A: Summer Bohnenkamp of The Straz Center

BroadwayWorld sat down for an interview with Summer Bohnenkamp, Chief Programming and Marketing Officer at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts following their 2023/2024 season announcement.

4
Review: THe World Premiere of GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE Takes Center Stage at The Off Photo
Review: THe World Premiere of GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE Takes Center Stage at The Off-Central Players

Written and Directed by local area playwright William Leavengood, this marks the 3rd collaboration with the Off-Central Players, following The Sister-Mothers of Gulfport, and The Azure Sky in Oz.

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... Deborah Bostock-Kelley">(read more about this author)

Review: THE CHOIR OF MAN at Straz Center's Jaeb TheatreReview: THE CHOIR OF MAN at Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre
Previews: GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE at The Off-Central PlayersPreviews: GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE at The Off-Central Players
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX, THIRD ANNUAL HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL at Straz CenterPreviews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX, THIRD ANNUAL HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL at Straz Center
Previews: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICALS at Straz' Patel ConservatoryPreviews: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICALS at Straz' Patel Conservatory

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
The Crucible by Arthur Miller in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Crucible by Arthur Miller
Stageworks Theatre (9/29-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
The Chinese Lady in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Chinese Lady
American Stage Theatre Company (1/31-2/25)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Tampa/St. Petersburg Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (3/05-3/10)
Suncoast Jazz Festival 2023 in Tampa/St. Petersburg Suncoast Jazz Festival 2023
Shearaton Sand Key (11/17-11/19)
acts of faith in Tampa/St. Petersburg acts of faith
American Stage Theatre Company (11/21-12/17)
Les Miserables in Tampa/St. Petersburg Les Miserables
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (6/11-6/16)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Tampa/St. Petersburg Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/30-5/05)
The Colors of My Life Cabaret in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Colors of My Life Cabaret
Carrollwood Cultural Center (10/14-10/15)
Pictures From Home in Tampa/St. Petersburg Pictures From Home
Florida Studio Theatre (12/13-2/18)
El Maleficio De La Mariposa in Tampa/St. Petersburg El Maleficio De La Mariposa
Jobsite Theater (5/15-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You