Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024

Powerstories Theatre, a professional nonprofit theater committed to sharing true stories, is excited to unveil its 24th season, focusing on the theme, "Critical Social Issues Take Center Stage." This season promises a thought-provoking lineup of plays that delve into pressing topics like book banning, anti-Semitism, and suicide awareness.

In 2023, Powerstories faced a significant challenge when they lost their theater space, but they're coming back stronger than ever in 2024, taking their shows directly to different Tampa Bay venues.

Fran Powers, the Artistic Director and Founder of Powerstories Theatre expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "We're thrilled to kick off our 24th season, focusing on critical social issues. We believe that theater has the power to educate, inspire, and make a difference. This season is all about that."

The season opens with "ALABAMA STORY" by Kenneth Jones, a play that explores historical book banning and its relevance today. Set in 1959, Montgomery, the story revolves around a librarian who faces backlash for adding a book depicting a rabbit's interracial marriage. Amidst the Civil Rights movement, a segregationist Senator's outrage ensues. Alongside this, childhood friends—a black man and a privileged white woman—rekindle their boundary-breaking friendship. The play features political foes, star-crossed lovers, and a feisty children's author in the Deep South, exploring themes of racism, censorship, and the transformative power of literature.

Powerstories also invites artists of all mediums to contribute to its digital Art Wall for "ALABAMA STORY" until November 15, 2023. This is a unique opportunity for artists to capture the essence of censorship, book banning, tangled race relations, the heart of Alabama, and the tempestuous 1950s Civil Rights era. Twelve selected artists will be featured both online and in the playbill. Register at www.bit.ly/PSASartists

"ALABAMA STORY" will take the stage at the Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse from January 11 to 21, 2024.

Moving forward in the season, Powerstories will present the fourth annual "VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL." This event celebrates female playwrights, featuring plays of various lengths. The festival will showcase the works of up to 12 female-identifying playwrights spanning multiple ages and experience levels. The festival will spotlight a range of 10 and 60-minute self-produced plays, as well as three 60-minute staged readings selected and produced by Powerstories. It's an excellent platform for local, national, and international talents. Submit to https://powerstories.com/2024-voices-of-women-theatre-festival-submissions through October 23, 2023.

The Voices of Women Theatre Festival will run at USF College of the Arts from March 7 to 16, 2023.

The season's third act brings "IRENA'S VOW" by Dan Gordon, a gripping drama rooted in the true story of Irena Gut Opdyke. Set in Nazi-occupied Poland, it chronicles Irena's courageous mission to shelter Jewish refugees in a German officer's home, where she works as a housekeeper. This emotionally charged narrative highlights bravery, compassion, and human resilience in adversity.

"IRENA'S VOW" will be performed at Stageworks Theatre from July 11 to 21, 2024.

The season concludes with "RIGHT BEFORE I GO," a play that bravely tackles the often silenced and stigmatized topic of suicide. It delves into the final words penned in letters by individuals lost to suicide, representing a diverse range of people. From celebrities to veterans, bullied children, LGBTQ individuals, and those battling clinical depression, the play unveils their stories. Additionally, it sheds light on the experiences and resilience of suicide attempt survivors. "RIGHT BEFORE I GO" serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of suicide, urging reflection on mental health awareness and the imperative need to address this critical societal issue.

"Telling true stories to open minds and hearts is in our mission statement," explained Powers. "We believe that these plays have the power to challenge our thinking and expand our understanding of the world, and we are excited to bring these stories to stages across Tampa Bay."

Learn more about the season or purchase tickets at Click Here. Tickets for ALABAMA STORY will be available online at noon on Friday, October 13, on Powerstories' website or directly on the Straz Center's website. Powerstories is proud to be supported by the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners.