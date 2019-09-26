Photo Flash: American Stage Theatre Company Presents VIETGONE

Sep. 26, 2019  

An all-American love story about two very new Americans. It's 1975. Saigon has fallen. He lost his wife. She lost her fiancé. But now in a new land, they just might find each other. Using his uniquely infectious style and skipping back and forth from the dramatic evacuation of Saigon to the here and now - playwright Qui Nguyen gets up-close-and-personal to tell the story that led to the creation of...Qui Nguyen.

americanstage.org/VIETGONE

Photo Credit: @JoeyClayStudio

Jeff Kim, Sami Ma

Sami Ma, Jodi Kimura

Sami Ma, Jeff Kim

Kenny Tran, Jeff Kim, Sami Ma, Jodi Kimura, Vi Tran

Vi Tran, Jodi Kimura

Jeff Kim, Kenny Tran



