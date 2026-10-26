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Pat McGann to Perform at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The standup comedian has performed on Late Show with Stephen Colbert and toured with Sebastian Maniscalco.

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Pat McGann to Perform at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Pat McGann on Friday, April 23 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30 at 10 am.

Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A relative latecomer to the scene, Pat began stand up at the age of 31 after realizing he was not very good at selling packaging. He hustled his way to become the house emcee at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd. A father of 3 young children, Pat's appeal stems from his quick wit & relatable take on family. In 2017, McGann began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs, to theaters, and to arenas, including 4 sold out shows at Madison Square Garden. McGann's relatively short, but impressive resume, includes performances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Montreal's famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda's LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival and the Nashville Comedy Fest. McGann still calls Chicago home

Tickets starting at 25.00 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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