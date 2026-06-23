PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE to Perform at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Pure Prairie League on Sunday, December 6 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 am.

From their beginnings in mid-Sixties Ohio as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present-day unit featuring the propulsive team of drummer Scott Thompson and bassist Jared Camic, Keyboard Master Randy Harper, Guitar Ace/vocalist Jeff Zona and Pedal Steel/Saxophonist John Heinrich, Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich 50-plus year history of one of Country-Rock's pioneering forces. As one reviewer recently wrote: “PPL's sound combines sweet memories with edgy, contemporary muscle. Their vocals are as strong as Kentucky moonshine and the musicianship and performance skills are as sharp as a straight razor”.

Their eponymous first album - featuring the Norman Rockwell/Saturday Evening Post cover that introduced fans to PPL's trademark cowpoke Sad Luke - has been hailed as a “major early influence in the emerging popularity of Country-Rock music”. Their second effort, the multi-platinum Bustin' Out brought us the Craig Fuller-penned classic Amie, along with other gems of the genre. With Two Lane Highway, nine more albums and countless shows, a legacy has been forged and enriched, highlighting contributions from several noteworthy members, including original co-founder George Ed Powell, Cincinnati's legendary Goshorn Brothers, Country Hall of Famers Gary Burr and Vince Gill, award-winning writer Jeff Wilson (3 Top-20 singles), top Nashville session vocalist Curtis Wright and a host of other guest appearances from Chet Atkins, Johnny Gimble, Emmylou Harris, David Sanborn, Eagle Don Felder, Nicolette Larson, Rosemary Butler, Jenifer Wrinkle, Jeff (Birdman) Kirk, Mat Britain and many more.

Now in their sixth decade, Pure Prairie League continues to lead the way for the new generation of Country/Rockers such as Keith Urban, Nickel Creek, Wilco, Counting Crows and so many others that cite PPL as a major influence.

Now, with the release of their new album Back On Track, PPL brings it all back home with a dozen new songs that complete the circle begun in 1970 and continues to this day.

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