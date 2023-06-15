Interview: Charlie Lane & Annie Sardouk of JIMMY AWARDS at Straz Center

High school graduates, winners of Straz Center's Broadway Star of the Future, heading to New York for prestigious theatre competition

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Recent high school graduates Charlie Lane (Palm Harbor University High School), and alternate/runner-up Annie Sardouk (Berkeley Preparatory School) are heading to New York on Broadway, preparing to perform in front of a live audience at the famous Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan. Elaina Brausch (Harrison School of the Arts) won Best Actress but could not attend the event.

On May 21, the pair won the opportunity to compete in the prestigious annual Jimmy Awards ceremony. Charlie won for his performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Elaina for Jo March in Little Women, and Annie for Cady Heron in Mean Girls the Musical.

Charlie and Annie will be among students from across the country performing in the prestigious annual event on June 26 in the Minskoff Theater on Broadway.

Charlie explained his reaction to hearing his name called at Straz's Broadway Star of the Future. "This was a fantastic opportunity I didn't think I would get. It was a lot of fun. There's a video of me. The names are being called, and it like looks like I'm about to fall to the floor. It was shocking. I mean, it's so surreal, and I still can't believe it to this day. Just being put into the top ten - that alone was enough for me. It felt like I was dreaming. The lady Julia was standing there holding the award, and she had to come up. I was in shock. I couldn't believe it. I have no words."

Interview: Charlie Lane & Annie Sardouk of JIMMY AWARDS at Straz Center Annie's notification came a little differently. She discovered that she was replacing Elaina while hanging out with a friend. She thought she was being provided information about her financial scholarship. Annie also won the Spirit Award, as voted on by her peers.

"When I got the call, I was in shock. I couldn't believe it. I was so grateful for the opportunity, and I hope everything turned out well with Alaina and her family," she said. "I'm very excited to be heading to New York for The Jimmys, working with other hard-working, amazingly talented people, and learning a lot. The people teaching during the week in New York - I'm really excited about learning from them."

In preparation for their debut on the Manhattan stage, Charlie and Annie and their peers from all over the United States work with professional directors, coaches, and producers, meet with agents and casting directors, and are considered for several recognitions, including a college scholarship during workshops, rehearsals, and master classes with Broadway professionals in a training intensive with NYU Tish School of the Arts New Studio on Broadway.

"I'm most looking forward to probably just being in New York and working with real professionals. People who attended the Jimmies years prior talked about how much fun it was. It's such a huge opportunity. I'm so incredibly thankful. My mom keeps saying, 'Be a sponge and soak it all up,' and that's what I plan on doing," Charlie said. "It's the best of the best throughout the country, and it's crazy to think about that. I've been watching Jimmy Awards for many years, and I'm seeing videos of people who are famous now. I'm excited to meet everybody and see how talented everyone is. I was sitting in awe just watching the top ten perform their solos for Broadway Star of the Future. Being in the top ten, it was unbelievable to think I was put in the same level as these people, and now I'm going to the Jimmys. I'm really excited to see the talent there because I love seeing good performances."

Charlie and Annie agreed that the part of their experience they most look forward to is getting hands-on experience on the Broadway stage.

Charlie plans to attend St. Pete College, then transfer to the University of Central Florida for BFA in Theatre.

Annie will attend Florida State University and double major in Computer Science and Theatre.

The pair said if they heard their names called at the end of Jimmy Awards, they would thank everyone who got them to this point.

"I'm really grateful for the whole experience and all the supporters of me," said Annie. "I think one reason I ultimately stuck with theatre was because of my teachers, family, and friends and their motivation."

Charlie said that his mom was the reason he was a performer.

"I have to thank my mom. She's the reason why I do this. I got the performance bug from her. She's the one who keeps pushing me, telling me to keep doing what I want to do. She wants me to be the best I can be, and she's my hero. I also have to thank Mark Crow. In elementary school, he was the one who got me into the musical theatre. I was cast as Charlie Brown in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Ever since elementary school, he's come to see every one of my shows. Without him, I wouldn't be doing what I love."

Annie offered advice to anyone wanting to follow in her and Charlie's footsteps in theatre.

"Don't try to live another person's life. Live your own. There's no one path into theatre. Have backup plans, but never give up on what you love. I am so proud of everyone who worked hard in Broadway Star of the Future. It's so hard to judge theatre, and I think everyone is talented and special in their own way. Everyone deserves the world and to keep pushing for their dreams. I'm especially excited for Charlie Lane, with whom I'm going to New York."

Charlie added, "Don't give up and keep pushing. Don't get discouraged. Focus on what you enjoy, keep practicing and getting better because practice really does make perfect."



