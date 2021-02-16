Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAND TO GOD Opens Next Week at Jobsite Theater

Anna Deavere Smith's TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 will get a one-week digital stream, March 3-9.

Feb. 16, 2021  

HAND TO GOD Opens Next Week at Jobsite TheaterJobsite Theater presents HAND TO GOD, Robert Askins' Tony-nominated hilariously irreverent play featuring a foul-mouthed puppet.

Meek and mild Jason takes solace in the Christian Puppet Ministry after the death of his father. When his originally soft-spoken puppet Tyrone takes on a shocking personality then possesses his arm, Jason unwittingly throws the town of Cypress, TX into a tizzy. Jason's complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door and-most especially-his mother weather further turbulence at the hands of Tyrone's dangerously irreverent personality. Hand to God explores the fragile nature of faith, morality and the ties that bind us.

HAND TO GOD stars Evan Fineout (Timothy), Kara Sotakoun (Jessica/Jolene), Nick Hoop (Jason/Tyrone), Katrina Stevenson (Margery), and Brian Shea (Pastor Greg) -- pictured below accordingly -- with Producing Artistic Director David M. Jenkins directing.

Audiences and critics have lauded Jobsite's live return, not only for the quality of the work on stage but for the commitment to health and safety throughout the facility. Straz Center has a gold seal of approval from TPRO, Tampa General Hospital's consulting service, for reopening protocols and both Straz and Jobsite are recognized as a Safe & Sound business by the City of Tampa. Read more about how the company is working to protect audiences, staff, and artists here.

Hand to God will play a limited live run Feb. 26 - Mar. 14 with specially-priced previews on Feb. 24-25. All performances take place in the Straz Center's reconfigured-for-distance Jaeb Theater. For more information on the show including pricing, policies, and bios of the artists, visit the Jobsite website.

Jobsite's November production of Anna Deavere Smith's TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 will get a one-week digital stream March 3-9, March 3rd marks 30 years to the day from the event catalyst of the LA uprisings -- Rodney King's beating by a group of police officers.


