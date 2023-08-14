Greg Billings Band Brings A Tom King Farewell Celebration To Capitol Theatre On October 13

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Greg Billings Band Tom King Farewell Celebration on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 am.



Greg Billings Band returns following their sold out November, 2021 show at Ruth Eckerd Hall. This very special one-time event celebrates bass player, Tom King Cardenas, founding member of Romeo and its successor bands, Stranger and The Greg Billings Band. Tom is retiring as a performing musician and moving to Georgia.



Greg Billings and Tom King were original members of Stranger and have played music together for 40 years. Greg's vocal range and ability were equally matched by his magnetic personality and his ability to make everyone in the audience feel like a friend. Always impeccably dressed, Tom King thumped a solid and thunderous foundation of bass guitar. Tom will be greatly missed by our music community.



Join us for an evening of all the Stranger and Greg Billings Band hits and help us celebrate Tom and all he means to us.

Reserved Seat Tickets priced at $29.50 and General Admission Tickets priced at $25, as well as a very limited amount of Sound Check & After Party Packages* priced at $50 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office opens two hours prior to show time.



*Sound Check & After Party Package includes access to the preshow sound check and an invitation to a private after party with the Greg Billings Band. Tickets are very limited and include admission to sound check and the after party but do not include admission to the show.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, manages and operates the City of Clearwater-owned 2,200-seat Ruth Eckerd Hall, the 200-seat Murray Theatre, the 250-capacity ballroom, Margarete Heye Great Room, the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and the 750-seat Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre and Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road. In 2020 and 2023, Ruth Eckerd Hall was awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Tampa Bay Times. In the most competitive category of small businesses (50 – 149 employees), Ruth Eckerd Hall was ranked #19 and was the only entertainment venue to make the list both years. In 2022, The Tampa Bay Business Journal named Ruth Eckerd Hall a Top Workplace Honoree. Our mission is: Changing lives through the performing arts.



The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, located in downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street District, was constructed in 1921 and is one of Florida's oldest operating theaters. In 2022, industry trade publication Pollstar named the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre the #1 club venue in Tampa, #1 in Florida, #2 in the United States and #2 in the world of club venues with 800 seats or less. In 2013, the theater underwent a complete $10 million renovation and is the catalyst for downtown development. In 2019, Nancy and David Bilheimer donated $2.5 million to Ruth Eckerd Hall as part of the theatre's ongoing “Expanding the Experience” Capital campaign. In recognition of the generous donation, the Capitol Theatre's name was changed to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.