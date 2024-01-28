Francis Wilson Playhouse to Present Clearwater Premiere of SOMETHING ROTTEN

The production runs for 3 weekends only, February 15th through March 3rd at Francis Wilson Playhouse.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

Now in its 94th season, Francis Wilson Playhouse, located in the heart of Clearwater, FL, has been the premier venue for amazing Broadway-style productions, featuring some of the best talent in the Tampa Bay Area.

If you love musical theatre, you'll love Something Rotten--a whimsical look at what might have been the world's first musical back in Shakespeare's day! Within the context of this hilarious 2015 Tony Award Winning Broadway musical, you'll discover tributes to such diverse musicals as The Music Man, On The Town, A Chorus Line, LES MISERABLES, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Dreamgirls, and dozens more. It's the perfect show for people who love musicals!

Don't miss the Clearwater Premiere! 3 weekends only, February 15th through March 3rd at Francis Wilson Playhouse. $30 for adults and $19 for students. For tickets and more information, visit the button below or call the Box Office at (727) 446-1360.




