Feature: GIRLSTORIES LEADERSHIP THEATRE at Powerstories Theatre

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alanna Hammesfahr, Manager, Girlstories Leadership Theatre

and Ivy Sunflower, Teaching Artist attended the Back to School Bash

to introduce families to the workshop for middle school girls in

Hillsborough County.

Powerstories Theatre is thrilled to announce the return of its presidentially-recognized Girlstories Leadership Theatre, launching a new season in September 2026 with renewed vision and inspiring leadership. The beloved program, known for empowering middle school girls to transform their true stories into Original Theatre, is stepping into an exciting new chapter guided by Manager Alanna Hammesfahr.

Girlstories has long been a cornerstone of Powerstories Theatre’s mission to amplify the voices of women and girls. The program earned the prestigious National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award at the White House and was honored publicly by First Lady Michelle Obama. Now, with fresh leadership and expanded opportunities, Girlstories is ready to welcome a new generation of rising storytellers.

Under Hammesfahr’s direction, Girlstories will offer a year-long series of creative workshops where girls explore acting, writing, directing, design, collaboration, and leadership. Each session is built around confidence, courage, creativity, and community. Participants learn to express themselves authentically, support one another, and create theatre inspired by their own lived experiences. The season culminates in a fully original performance written, directed, designed, and performed by the girls themselves in April 2027.

“We are thrilled to reopen the doors of the Girlstories Leadership Theatre program for the next generation of girls! The community, confidence, and capabilities forged in our program will serve these girls for the rest of their lives. I, and the Girlstories staff, feel so privileged to be able to create this safe and brave space for the girls to explore their voices, their passion for the arts, and have a platform to tell their stories in a supportive community. We look forward to meeting and working with this new generation of future leaders.”

The return of Girlstories arrives at a moment when girls need supportive spaces to grow, connect, and lead. The program provides hands-on creative learning, practical theatre skills, and a welcoming environment where every voice matters. With a maximum cohort of twenty girls, the 2026–2027 season promises a close-knit, collaborative experience that celebrates individuality and shared storytelling.

Registration for the 2026–2027 workshop series is now open, with sessions beginning September 19 at Powerstories Theatre’s studio in Tampa. Powerstories scholarships and partial scholarships are available to ensure accessibility for all interested participants. Powerstories also now accepts Step Up for Students scholarships.

Girlstories Leadership Theatre is back, and the stage is set for girls to shine brighter than ever.

Learn more and register at powerstories.com/girlstories-leadership-theatre.

Powerstories is proudly sponsored by Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners, Gobioff Foundation, and Powers Inspiration Fund.

Don't Miss a Tampa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...