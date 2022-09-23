Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Enjoy Tricks And Treats Galore At The Off-Central Players Haunted Cabaret

Featuring the music of ROCKY HORROR and other classic, ghoulishly, groovy Halloween hits.

Register for Tampa/St. Petersburg News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Enjoy Tricks And Treats Galore At The Off-Central Players Haunted Cabaret

Get a jump on your Halloween season and join your fellow creatures of the night at The Off -Central Players Haunted Cabaret featuring the music of ROCKY HORROR and other classic, ghoulishly, groovy Halloween hits.

There will be a costume contest, treats, maybe even a few tricks. This 100% live performance extravaganza is the brainchild of Dylan Barlowe and The Off-Central Players creative associate Anthony Gervais. Local favs Sydney Reddish, Hannah Powell and Sabrina Hamilton join in the frivolity and mischief along with Pianist/Music Director - Chris Kinney; Guitar - Clarke Jacobson; Drums - David Hedgepeth and Videographer - Marissa Jennings.

So, dress out an get out to The Haunted Cabaret. The fun runs from Friday 10/21 - 8pm Sat 10/22 - 7:30 & 10pm Sun 10/23 - 3pm.

The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity and self-expression.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Enjoy Tricks And Treats Galore At The Off-Central Players Haunted CabaretEnjoy Tricks And Treats Galore At The Off-Central Players Haunted Cabaret
September 23, 2022

Get a jump on your Halloween season and join your fellow creatures of the night at The Off -Central Players Haunted Cabaret.
Rupert Holmes Penned RBG Play Makes Its World Premiere In St. PetersburgRupert Holmes Penned RBG Play Makes Its World Premiere In St. Petersburg
September 21, 2022

This fall, freeFall continues their American Character Series with All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Other popular freeFall shows that have saluted the unique and enduring legacies of American Masters have included productions featuring the stories of James Beard, Judy Garland, Billie Holiday and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Ruth Eckerd Hall Is Nominated Theatre Of The Year By Industry Leader IEBARuth Eckerd Hall Is Nominated Theatre Of The Year By Industry Leader IEBA
September 15, 2022

IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association), the leading not-for-profit trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals who buy, book and sell talent, has announced the nomination of Ruth Eckerd Hall for 2022 Theatre of the Year.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.