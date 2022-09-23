Enjoy Tricks And Treats Galore At The Off-Central Players Haunted Cabaret

Get a jump on your Halloween season and join your fellow creatures of the night at The Off -Central Players Haunted Cabaret featuring the music of ROCKY HORROR and other classic, ghoulishly, groovy Halloween hits.

There will be a costume contest, treats, maybe even a few tricks. This 100% live performance extravaganza is the brainchild of Dylan Barlowe and The Off-Central Players creative associate Anthony Gervais. Local favs Sydney Reddish, Hannah Powell and Sabrina Hamilton join in the frivolity and mischief along with Pianist/Music Director - Chris Kinney; Guitar - Clarke Jacobson; Drums - David Hedgepeth and Videographer - Marissa Jennings.

So, dress out an get out to The Haunted Cabaret. The fun runs from Friday 10/21 - 8pm Sat 10/22 - 7:30 & 10pm Sun 10/23 - 3pm.

The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity and self-expression.