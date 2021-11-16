Creative Loafing's Annual Holiday Auction Benefiting Metropolitan Ministries Is Back

Creative Loafing's annual Holiday Auction, benefiting Metropolitan Ministries, is a unique opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences you won't be able to find anywhere else.



The 2021 Holiday Auction will run from Monday, November 22nd, at 12 p.m. through Monday, November 29th, at 12 p.m. and will feature an exclusive list of local items unlike any other thanks to donations from local Tampa Bay area businesses like Jannus Live, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Miguel and Holly Uncensored, Epicurean Hotel, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa Bay Lightning, and more. A portion of this year's proceeds benefits Metropolitan Ministries. For more than a decade, CL has raised more than $215,000 for local Tampa Bay area charities.



As a local, independent nonprofit, Metropolitan Ministries has provided services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity, and instill self-sufficiency for at-risk and homeless families in Tampa Bay since 1972. The Ministries' vision is to be America's most effective and innovative caregiver for those in need.



For more information on the CL Holiday Auction, visit holidayauctiontampabay.com



For more information on Metropolitan Ministries, visit metromin.org



For more information on Creative Loafing, visit cltampa.com.